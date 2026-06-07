Eight people, including four children, were rescued from a house fire in Delhi's New Friends Colony, but two puppies died. The blaze originated from an AC unit. Officials confirmed no one was injured and the fire has been brought under control.

A fire broke out in a house in Delhi's New Friends Colony on Sunday, police said.

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According to officials, eight people were rescued from the fire, including four children and four adults, but two puppies were killed on the spot.

Station Officer Phool Singh Meena said that the fire erupted on the upper ground floor due to an AC unit, which later spread to household items.

According to the Delhi Police preliminary report, no one was injured in the fire. They also clarified that reports of the death of a child are incorrect.

The Delhi Fire Services said that the department was notified about the fire around 3:40 PM, and two tenders were dispatched swiftly to rescue the family stuck inside.

Station Officer Phool Singh Meena told reporters, "We received the call at 3:38 PM. The building was filled with smoke. Some people were trapped; we rescued eight of them--four children and four adults. We used a ladder to bring them to safety. They weren't seriously hurt, so they were left here; they refused to go to the hospital. There were two puppies, but they died on the spot."

"The fire started on the upper ground floor; it originated from an AC unit and spread to household items. The fire has been put out. There is no longer any dangerous situation. The rescue operation is complete, the fire is out, and everything is under control. A total of four vehicles came from our station," he added.

Further details are awaited.

Malviya Nagar Fire Investigation

This incident comes right on the heels of a massive fire at a Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast, which claimed the lives of 21 people, including 13 foreign nationals.

The Delhi police on Sunday brought Keshav Negi, who has been arrested in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire case, to the incident site as part of the ongoing investigation.

Negi was employed as a cook at the Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast.

Police officials conducted the site visit as they continued to reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding the tragedy.

Earlier, the police said that the investigation revealed that the cook's negligence led to the fire.

The police have also detained several other individuals in relation to the fire.

During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure.

(ANI)