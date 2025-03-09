Delhi: 37-year-old woman killed in mini-truck accident in Azadpur, driver detained

Read Full Article

Azadpur (New Delhi) [India], March 9 (ANI): A woman died in a road accident after she was hit by a 'chota hathi' (min-truck) vehicle on March 8 near Azadpur Balaji tower in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Police said that "On March 8, a PCR Call was received in Adarsh Nagar Police Station with the message "Azadpur flyover Balaji Tower ke pass Chhota Hathi lady ko kuchal diya hai serious hai."

As per police, "On receiving the PCR call IO along with other officials reached the spot and that injured woman had already been taken to BJRM hospital who was declared brought dead by the doctor."

The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Pooja Devi resident of Balaswa Dairy. Her body has been preserved in the mortuary of BJRM. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Abhishek (27) from Govindpuri in the national capital Delhi, was detained by the public and brought to the police station for further legal proceedings.

The police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man whose body was found in Kailash Colony, Delhi, on March 7, according to Delhi Police.

The police investigation revealed that he was killed by his brother-in-law and his associates because he used to mistreat his wife, the sister of one of the accused.

The police were informed on March 7 about an unknown male body found in the bushes of vacant land in Kailash Colony, Delhi. The victim had injuries to his neck, and his face had been disfigured. A case was registered under sections 103(1)/3(5) BNS, PS Jyoti Nagar.

A team was formed to investigate the murder. They analysed CCTV footage from nearby cameras, used technical surveillance, and gathered information from local sources.

Through their inquiry, the police identified the victim as Hritik, a 20-year-old from Jagatpuri, Delhi.

Further investigation revealed that Hritik had eloped and married the sister of one of the accused. Hritik reportedly used to humiliate and mistreat her. The Narcotics/NED team arrested four accused individuals in the case: 20-year-old Shivam from Ashok Nagar, 18-year-old Sonu from Jyoti Nagar, 23-year-old Suraj from East Nathu Colony Chowk, and 18-year-old Vishal from East Nathu Colony Chowk, Delhi.

During questioning, the accused revealed that Hritik had been involved in the elopement of one of their sisters. After that, Hritik reportedly humiliated and tortured her while also abusing and threatening her family. On the night of March 6-7, 2025, Hritik went to the accused's house, where he insulted and made derogatory comments about the family.

In response, the accused planned his murder and called their friends for help. They all drank alcohol with Hritik, and when he was drunk, they took him in a cab to an isolated area in Kailash Colony, Delhi, where they killed him. The police later recovered the weapon used in the crime, a blood-stained piece of a wash basin, and the clothes worn by the accused during the murder. (ANI)

