A 16-year-old boy in Delhi's Gujranwala Town died after falling from a plastic shed. The class 11 student was with friends at a restaurant when he climbed the shed, which collapsed. He was hospitalized but succumbed to his injuries.

A 16-year-old boy lost his life after falling from the plastic shed between two shops in Gujranwala Town, Delhi, police said on Monday.

Details of the Incident

According to the police, the boy, a class 11 student, came to the restaurant with his three friends. He and his friends reached the top of the restaurant through the stairs, where the 16-year-old climbed to the top of the plastic shed meant for the gallery between the shops. The Plastic shed collapsed, causing the fall, police said.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Further investigation is underway (ANI)