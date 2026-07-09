A 42-year-old man was killed and several others are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini. A multi-agency rescue operation, including the NDRF, is underway to save the trapped individuals.

A 42-year-old man was killed, and several others are feared trapped, after an under-construction building collapsed in North Delhi's Rohini area on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

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According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, a PCR call was received at approximately 4:28 PM regarding the collapse of the structure located at Property No. G-4/152-153 in G Block, Sector-16, Rohini. The property is reportedly owned by two individuals identified as Manju and Ritika. Upon receiving the information, police personnel rushed to the site and immediately secured the area. To ensure the uninterrupted movement of rescue vehicles, nearby buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure, and law and order arrangements were established to facilitate a smooth operation.

Initial Rescue and Casualties

During the initial phase of the rescue, 42-year-old Ram Kishore was extricated from the rubble and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Another labourer, identified as 35-year-old Ravi, a POP worker, was successfully rescued by the teams on the ground. However, concerns remain for several others still missing.

"As per the information available, the building owner, Ram Dua, is suspected to be trapped beneath the debris. It is further suspected that 4-5 labourers may still be trapped inside the collapsed structure," DCP Rohini stated.

Coordinated Rescue Operation Underway

The rescue effort involves a coordinated response from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Tata Power, and various ambulance services. To expedite the removal of heavy concrete slabs, private JCB machines and two Hydra cranes have been mobilised and deployed at the site.

Soon after, rescue teams managed to establish contact with one person trapped deep beneath the debris. To keep the individual stable, officials provided him with drinking water. Furthermore, an oxygen cylinder was arranged from a nearby hospital to supply oxygen to the trapped individual as the teams worked to reach him. (ANI)