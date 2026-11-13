A 25-year-old man in Gurugram was brutally assaulted and dumped unconscious outside his home by a group of men over a decades-old family rivalry. Startling CCTV footage captured the chilling incident, while the victim continues to allege police inaction.

A 25-year-old man was assaulted with chisels, knives and sticks by a group of men over an old rivalry in Haryana's Gurugram. The accused loaded his unconscious man onto a two-wheeler and dumped him outside his house. CCTV recorded the startling series of events.

The man, known as Nitin, is still receiving treatment in a hospital following the November 10 incident. The accused is seen riding his scooter to Nitin's house in the terrifying CCTV footage before halting on the street outside. The unconscious Nitin is then shown being hauled off the two-wheeler and dumped on the side of the road before he speeds off, leaving him defenseless.

Shortly after, onlookers come to Nitin's rescue and help him get out of the center of the road. According to reports, the incident was the result of a long-standing feud between the accused's father and Nitin's father.

Nitin claims that the conflict has existed for 30 to 40 years. He asserted that the accused carried on the conflict by focusing on his family, despite the fact that his father had now passed away. The accused have been identified as Tushar Sarwan, Lauki Sarwan and Sahil Sarwan, along with their father, Judy.

According to the version given, the attack was organized, and Judy gave his sons instructions to dump Nitin outside his home after he passed out.

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Additionally, Nitin has accused the police of doing little to prosecute the offenders. He said that even after filing a report, the police did not file a formal complaint or detain any of the attackers.

He said that although police officers had come to see him, they had not taken any meaningful action other than to reassure the family that the issue will be rectified.