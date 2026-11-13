An argument over money after a drinking session in Ghaziabad escalated into a brutal hammer attack, leaving a man critically injured. The chilling incident, captured on CCTV, occurred in Sarafa Market and the accused, a relative of the victim, has been arrested.

An argument over money after a drinking session turned into a bloody affair on the streets of Ghaziabad, as a man charged at his relative, who was buying groceries at a shop, and repeatedly attacked him with a hammer until he collapsed, leaving him critically injured.

The victim is seen in the video purchasing goods at a store in a small alleyway when the assailant charges at him and hits the back of his head with a hammer. He loses his balance as a result of the blow and falls into the stairs next to the store.

He lifts his hand to protect himself from another hit as he begs the attacker, but the hammer smashes it, leaving it bleeding. By this point, blood is seeping from the back of the victim's skull onto his white shirt and palm as he continues to beg.

The victim is left laying still on the ground while the assailant, undeterred, strikes him with the hammer once more before fleeing. One individual can be heard yelling for assistance as others rush to the sufferer.

The Sector 9 police outpost in Vijay Nagar is in charge of the Sarafa Market section of Sabzi Mandi, where the incident occurred.

The man who was hurt is 30-year-old Nishant, also known as Bhura. Due to his poor condition, he was first brought to the district hospital before being referred to Yashoda Hospital.

According to reports, Nishant and the accused had consumed alcohol together before the incident. Nishant was attacked after they got into an argument about a financial transaction. But only after the police inquiry will the precise events leading up to the attack become apparent.

Since then, the attack's roughly two-minute CCTV film has gone viral on social media. After the offender leaves the scene, it also depicts bystanders running to the victim.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

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The offender and the victim are related, according to the police. The accused is being questioned after being placed under arrest.

Vicky and Bhura are related, according to ACP Kotwali Upasana Pandey, and the accused had been taken into custody for interrogation. An FIR will be filed under the appropriate provisions when the victim's relatives submitted a formal complaint, she continued. She said that law and order in the region was still under control and that necessary legal action will be taken.