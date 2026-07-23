Arvind Kejriwal questioned PM Modi's fast-track court plan for paper leaks, calling the PM 'defeated and arrogant' and reiterating the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the issue.

'Defeated, arrogant person': Kejriwal slams PM's announcement

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on setting up fast-track courts for paper leak cases, alleging that it did not address the concerns raised by students and reiterating the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "This morning, the Prime Minister announced - fast-track courts will be established for paper leak cases. What happened to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation?"

He further said, "The Prime Minister's statement seems like that of a defeated, directionless, but arrogant person."

Kejriwal alleged that the Prime Minister's announcement was not what students had sought and accused the Centre of attempting to mislead them.

'Govt trying to protect Pradhan'

He claimed that India already had fast-track courts for several categories of cases, including rape and POCSO matters, and alleged that many such courts either do not hold hearings or take longer than regular courts. Kejriwal further alleged that the government was trying to protect Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan instead of addressing students' demand for his resignation.

Questions PM's silence on student plight

He also claimed that students protesting over the issue had been subjected to lathi-charge, tear gas and other police action, alleging that several had suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment in hospitals. The AAP leader said he had visited Jantar Mantar on Wednesday and met some of the injured students.

He questioned why the Prime Minister had not expressed sympathy for them, alleging that while the Prime Minister comments on global developments, he had remained silent on the students' plight.

Kejriwal further alleged that paper leaks occur every year and claimed that the government had failed to announce any systemic reforms to prevent their recurrence or assure students that future examinations would be conducted without paper leaks. "The students called for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, yet you haven't addressed that... Your government lacks a clear vision. Paper leaks will likely persist next year, and students will continue to face hardships. Your tweet today portrays a leader who is defeated, directionless, and arrogant," Kejriwal said.

PM Modi vows swift punishment

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, said that nothing was more important than the welfare and future of the country's youth and announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

"We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," the Prime Minister said.

"Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he added. (ANI)