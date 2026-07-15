Witnesses for Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma recorded statements in a defamation case against AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj. They told the Rouse Avenue court that Bhardwaj's tweets about a school incident damaged Verma's reputation and his family's.

Witnesses Support Verma's Complaint

The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday recorded the statement of two witnesses on behalf of Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma. He has filed a defamation complaint against AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj. The witnesses supported the Complaint of Parvesh Verma.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal recorded the statement of Kulbhushan Jain and Shakti Singh Sehrawat. The matter has been listed for the recording of the third witness on July 25.

Advocate Praveen Kumar recorded the statement of witnesses. The witnesses stated that they came across the tweet allegedly made by Saurabh Bhardwaj. They said that they were shocked and shattered after seeing the tweets. The tweet damaged the reputation of Verma and his family, whose father was the chief minister of Delhi.

Thereafter, they inquired about the tweet and video with Verma, who said that he has no connection with the trust of S S Mota Singh school.

Verma Details 'Substantial Damage' to Reputation

Delhi Minister Pravesh Verma recorded his statment on July 4. His statment recorded in connection with the defamation complaint he filed against AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj. Verma said that in May 2026, Bhardwaj levelled false allegations in his social media post against him, which caused substantial damage to him and his family's reputation.

This defamation complaint is linked to a social media post in connection with an incident in a private school. Senior advocate Sacchin Puri had appeared for Parvesh Verma.

Verma has filed this complaint alleging that the AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj made objectionable remarks on social media, including X, Instagram and Facebook, which damaged his reputation. The remarks were made to damage my personal life and political image, Parvesh Verma has alleged.

His friends and political workers called him and told him about these remarks, which caused damage to my reputation, Verma added. " I got to know about this defamatory post from my friends and party workers. They sent me the link of this post on WhatsApp. I saw the content of this post," Parvesh Verma said.

He further submitted that his known people who came to meet him during that time told him about the post. Two of his acquaintances talked to me about the post and they were under the belief that I was involved in the incident.

Denial of Connection to School Trust

"I have contested elections 4 times, and my family has a political reputation. Saurabh Bhardwaj brought my name on social media in contention with a case under POCSO regarding an incident in a school in my previous constituency, West Delhi," Verma said.

Verma alleged that Saurabh Bhardwaj falsely alleged that I am helping an accused in this case, the trust of the school is mine, and I appointed a person in the trust which governs that school. I have nothing to do with the trust or school. The school, namely SS Mota Singh, my family members, or I have no connection with this school, Verma said.

He further said that there is one member in the trust, namely Amardeep Singh. However, I am not associated with this person. I was not involved in the appointment as a trust member.

"People are still asking me about the allegations levelled by the proposed accused, which caused substantial damage to me socially and politically," Verma emphasised.

The proposed accused neither contacted me nor apologised even after the service of the legal notice. He further falsely and malafidely stated that Parvesh Verma got the files of trust to disappear, Verma submitted. He has also filed the video clips of May 15, 2026 and tweets posted on the X handle of Saurabh Bhardwaj alongwith the complaint. (ANI)