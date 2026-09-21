Vice President CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Coimbatore to attend a Tea Board event and was received by TN Governor Rajendra Arlekar. The VP is also set to inaugurate the 9th India International Water Week 2026, organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Coimbatore on Monday by a special aircraft to participate in a Tea Board event at Coonoor, Nilgiris district. He was received at the Coimbatore airport by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Minister Sampath Kumar, District Collector Pavan Kumar, along with senior government officials and BJP leaders, who welcomed him with bouquets. Following the reception at the airport, Vice President Radhakrishnan left for Coonoor by road amid heavy security arrangements. Further details of the event are awaited.

VP to Inaugurate India International Water Week 2026

Meanwhile, on September 22, VP Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the 9th India International Water Week 2026. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in collaboration with key Central Ministries, State Governments, international organisations, research and academic institutions, industry bodies, development partners, civil society and private sector partners.

The five-day international event will provide a multidisciplinary platform bringing together policymakers, global water leaders, experts, researchers, practitioners, industry, civil society and young professionals for dialogue, knowledge exchange, innovation and partnerships towards addressing emerging water challenges and advancing a water-secure and climate-resilient future, a release said.

It said that the Netherlands and Germany will participate as Partner Countries, alongside Ministers, policymakers, global water leaders, international organisations, experts, researchers, practitioners, industry representatives, civil society, start-ups, youth and other stakeholders from India and abroad, enriching international cooperation and exchange of global experience in water management. Fourteen states will participate as partner states, while six Central Ministries and Departments have been invited to participate as Partner Ministries and Departments, strengthening Centre-State collaboration and cross-sectoral convergence for climate-resilient water management.

Event Structure and Key Deliberations

The programme will feature Ministerial Plenary, Global Water Leaders’ Plenaries, Country Forums, Water Leaders’ Forums, Practitioners’ Forums, Thematic Forums, Startup Forum, Youth Forum, Industrial Forum and Side Events, facilitating dialogue across policy, technology, research and implementation. Deliberations will cover inclusive and equitable water governance; collaboration for optimal use of water resources; technology and community for water security; water in climate-related risk; innovative financing models for water infrastructure and modernisation; sustainable water resources management; and water for people and planet.

International Exhibition and WASH Conference

A four-day international exhibition from 22–25 September 2026 will provide a platform for showcasing innovative technologies, products and solutions for sustainable and climate-resilient water management. The Second International WASH Conference 2026, being organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation from September 22–24, will focus on drinking water access, sanitation infrastructure, hygiene behaviour and public health, with emphasis on scalable, affordable and sustainable solutions.

Focus on Actionable Solutions and Climate Resilience

The release said IIWW-2026 will seek to translate knowledge and dialogue into actionable recommendations, partnerships and scalable solutions, bringing together policy, financing, technology and community participation to strengthen water security and climate resilience.

The release said that India International Water Week has emerged as an important platform for bringing together diverse stakeholders from India and across the world to exchange experiences, showcase innovations and strengthen cooperation in the water sector. IIWW-2026 will place climate resilience at the centre of the water discourse, with emphasis on moving from dialogue to practical, collaborative and implementable solutions for sustainable water management, the release said. (ANI)