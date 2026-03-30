Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, announced it has surpassed its FY 2025-26 cargo handling target of 158.60 million tonnes. This achievement marks a significant milestone in India's maritime trade as the port aims for a new annual record.

Port Surpasses Major Cargo Handling Target

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, on Monday announced that it has surpassed its Financial Year 2025-26 cargo handling target of 158.60 million tonnes, marking a significant milestone in India's maritime trade landscape.

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The port authority, one of the country's busiest major ports, said the achievement underscores a "mission accomplished" as it gears up to set a new record in annual cargo throughput.

Mission Accomplished ⚓🚢 DPA, Kandla crosses the FY 2025-26 cargo handling target of 158.60 Million Tons !!! All set to create a new record !!! DPA, Kandla, a User driven Port, powers India’s maritime growth 🇮🇳✨#KandlaPort #MaritimeIndia #PortPerformance… pic.twitter.com/ZzdLkAzMaq — Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla (@Deendayal_Port) March 29, 2026

On the X post, it posted, "Mission Accomplished DPA, Kandla crosses the FY 2025-26 cargo handling target of 158.60 Million Tons!!! All set to create a new record!!! DPA, Kandla, a User driven Port, powers India's maritime growth"

Historic Ship-to-Ship Operation Conducted

A few days ago, the Deendayal Port Authority Kandla conducted a Triple Banking Ship-to-Ship (STS) operation, which is the first-ever at a strong tidal port.

According to an update on 'X', a Capesize vessel discharged 1,17,000 tons to a transhipment vessel, followed by a tandem transfer of 77,000 tons onto a Panamax vessel.

"Kandla creates history at sea! A seamless, high-precision maritime operation, flawlessly handled !!! Kandla undertakes Triple Banking Ship-to-Ship (STS) Operation - First-ever at a strong tidal Port !! Capesize Vessel discharged 1,17,000 Tons to transshipper, with tandem transfer of 77,000 Tons onto a Panamax Vessel," the 'X' post said.

Port Ramps Up Operations for Vessel Surge

Earlier on March 13, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, informed that it has geared up to handle 22 vessels in the next three days, amid an expected surge in incoming vessels.

DPA Kandla wrote on X on Friday, "Going to handle 22 vessels in the next 72 hours."

"Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla gears up to handle the surge in incoming vessels. Systems working efficiently to accommodate reconfigured voyages and provide services to the best possible standards," the post read.

About Deendayal Port

Deendayal Port is one of the twelve Major Ports in India and is located on the West Coast of India, in the Gulf of Kutch in the State of Gujarat.

Deendayal Port primarily services northern India, including the land locked Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, accprding to government official release. (ANI)