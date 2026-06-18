Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla set new records, handling an unprecedented 7,75,251 tonnes of cargo in a single day, executing five simultaneous STS operations, and managing a record-breaking 4,85,095 tonnes of crude oil.

New Benchmarks in Maritime Operations

The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla has achieved a series of historic milestones, solidifying its reputation for operational excellence and its vital role in fueling India's maritime growth. In a remarkable display of efficiency and innovation, the port set new benchmarks in maritime operations by handling an unprecedented 7,75,251 tonnes of cargo in a single day. According to DPA Kandla, this surge in performance was further highlighted by the successful execution of five simultaneous Ship-to-Ship (STS) transhipment operations within a 24-hour window. Additionally, the port demonstrated its massive capacity by managing a record-breaking 4,85,095 tonnes of crude oil at its Vadinar facility, underscoring DPA's unwavering commitment to setting new benchmarks in the maritime sector.

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Growth in Energy Logistics

Earlier this Month, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, handled 133 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) vessels and 2.61 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of LPG cargo, registering an impressive 25 per cent Year-on-Year growth in LPG cargo handling for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Sharing an X post, Deendayal Port Authority said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kandla port continued to strengthen India's maritime and energy logistics ecosystem. "Guided by the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla continues to strengthen India's maritime and energy logistics ecosystem. In FY 2025-26, DPA Kandla handled 133 LPG vessels and 2.61 MMT of LPG cargo, registering an impressive 25% Year-on-Year growth; a testament to operational excellence, efficiency and customer-centric growth," the post read.

Sagar Aankalan Award for Best Performance

Earlier on May 31, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, received the Sagar Aankalan Award from Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, as the best-performing port under the category "Handling of Container Cargo - Less than 0.5 Million TEUs" in Financial Year 2024-25. The award was received by DPA Deputy Chairman Nilabhra Dasgupta in Mumbai.

Modernising India's Maritime Sector

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, India took another step towards modernising its maritime sector on Thursday with the launch of the Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) for FY 2024-25 and FOUR major digital initiatives aimed at improving governance, transparency and ease of doing business across the shipping ecosystem.

The initiatives were launched by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, during the 37th Foundation Day celebrations of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (ANI)