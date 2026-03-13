Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, has made history by handling over 150 MMT of cargo, becoming the fastest Indian Major Port to achieve this feat with 18 days remaining in the current fiscal year, showcasing its operational excellence.

The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, has achieved a historic milestone by handling over 150 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo. Surpassing its previous records, the port reached this historic mark with 18 days remaining in the current fiscal year, making it the fastest-ver 150 MMT in the history of Indian Major Ports.

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Operational Excellence and Resilience

"This accomplishment reflects commitment of Kandla Port towards operational excellence, efficient logistics management and seamless maritime services," Deendayal Port Authority Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh said in a statement on Friday.

Even amidst the evolving geopolitical situation, the Port continues to maintain Operational resilience." It remains fully geared to handle the surge in Vessel traffic. With more than 35 vessels expected to be handled in the next 72 hours, Kandla Port demonstrates robust demand and operational readiness," he said in the statement.

Commitment to 'Viksit Bharat' Vision

Thanking PM Modi, DPA Chairman said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister and the ambitions envisioned in Viksit Bharat@2047, the historic milestone is not merely a numerical achievement but a symbol of India's growing maritime strength and the collective resolve to contribute towards the realisation of vision under Viksit Bharat @ 2047."

"We remain fully committed to strengthening the Port's capabilities and operational efficiency driving the nation's economic growth and global maritime leadership," he added.

https://x.com/Deendayal_Port/status/2032414822219034735

Earlier in a post on X, DPA said it gears up to handle the surge in incoming vessels. Systems working efficiently to accomodate reconfigured voyages and provide services to the best possible standards. (ANI)