Deendayal Port Authority Crowned Best Port of the Year

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, has once again bagged the Best Port of the Year (Non-Containerised) award at the 13th Edition of the Gujarat Star Awards. The award was received by YK Singh, Secretary-DPA for Deendayal Port Authority, felicitated by Sameer Kumar Khare, IAS (Retd), Chairman (National Shipping Board) at the event organised by Daily Shipping Times in Gandhidham. Chairman, DPA, Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, congratulated all the stakeholders, port users, trade unions, officers, employees and Shramiks for their wholehearted support and collective efforts in achieving this award.

Record-Breaking Cargo Handling Milestone

In January, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, created history by achieving the fastest-ever 125 Million Metric Tons (MMT) of cargo in the current financial year, retaining its leadership position among the Major Ports. With 72 days still remaining in this financial year, Kandla Port is all set to create a new all-time best Record in Cargo handling in this FY.

According to a release, this exceptional performance reflects the Port's operational excellence, robust infrastructure, efficient planning and seamless coordination among all stakeholders, firmly positioning Kandla as a front-runner in India's maritime sector. Congratulating the entire Port fraternity on this remarkable achievement, Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, DPA, extended his heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders, port users, trade unions, officers, employees, and shramiks for their wholehearted cooperation, dedication, and collective efforts in achieving this historic milestone. With this record-breaking performance, Deendayal Port Authority continues to reinforce its status as a Port of Progress, driving India's maritime growth and economic development, the release said.

Fostering International Cooperation on Sustainability

Earlier, a delegation from Denmark had also visited the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla, marking an engagement aimed at strengthening cooperation in the maritime and sustainability domains, according to a release. The delegation was led by Josefine Pallesen, Maritime Counsellor at the Embassy of Denmark.

During the visit, deliberations were held with Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority, on pathways towards zero-carbon emissions, the adoption of green technologies, and collaborative opportunities for sustainable port development. The DPA Chairman apprised the delegation of the port's initiatives in decarbonisation, renewable energy integration, green fuels and environmentally responsible operations. Nilabhra Dasgupta, Deputy Chairman, and JK Rathod, Chief Vigilance Officer, were also present during the discussions and highlighted DPA's ongoing efforts to promote innovation, resilience and sustainability across port infrastructure and operations. (ANI)