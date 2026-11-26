Deendayal Port Authority officials celebrated the 77th Constitution Day by reading the Preamble. PM Modi paid tribute to the Constitution, while VP CP Radhakrishnan released updated editions of the document in 22 regional languages.

Kandla (Gujarat) [India], November 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the 77th Constitution Day on Thursday, Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla) Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, led the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India along with a large number of the authority's employees and officers. The Deputy Chairman, CVO, HODs, and senior officials of the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) were also present on the occasion, reaffirming their commitment to the constitutional values of Justice, Liberty, and Equality.

India observes Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, every year on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The day commemorates the historic adoption of the country's Constitution and acknowledges the significance of the document in shaping India's democratic framework. The Constitution, which formally begins with the words “We, the People of India”, came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking the birth of India as a republic.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on Constitution Day, describing the Constitution as a "priceless heritage of Indian democracy" and paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the Constitution would continue to guide the country in realising the resolve of a developed India. "Best wishes to all the countrymen on Constitution Day. On this auspicious occasion, I pay my respects and obeisances to respected Babasaheb and all the great personalities of the Constituent Assembly," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the significance of the Constitution, he added, "The gift given by him in the form of the Constitution is a priceless heritage of Indian democracy, which will continue to guide us in realising the resolve of a developed India." The Prime Minister further described Constitution Day as an occasion to honour the makers of the Constitution and reaffirm the country's commitment to its foundational values. "Greetings on Constitution Day, a day to pay homage to the makers of our Constitution and an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the values enshrined in it," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan released updated editions of the Constitution of India in all 22 languages recognised under the Eighth Schedule, saying the initiative would make the country’s constitutional principles more accessible to citizens and strengthen democratic participation. Addressing a gathering at Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion, the Vice-President said India’s strength lay in its ability to remain united despite its linguistic diversity. “Despite differences in languages, how are we united? It is because we all believe in one nation. That is the spirit of India,” he said, emphasising that languages were not merely a medium of communication but carriers of culture, tradition, identity and civilisational wisdom.

The Vice-President said making the Constitution available in different Indian languages reflected the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat and would enable citizens to understand and engage with its guiding principles in a language they were familiar with. “Our Constitution is our pride and our duty,” he said, describing public participation, or Jan Bhagidari, as essential to upholding the ideals and principles enshrined in the Constitution. He also cautioned against equating knowledge with proficiency in English, saying English was just one language like any Indian mother tongue. He urged people to respect all languages and appreciate India’s linguistic diversity.

Recalling the writings of freedom fighter and poet Subramania Bharati, Radhakrishnan said that while Bharati had referred to 18 languages during his time, India now recognises 22 languages under the Eighth Schedule. The underlying message of his writings remained relevant — linguistic diversity should not come in the way of national unity. “First comes the nation. If the nation is protected, all our mother tongues will also be protected,” he said. Highlighting efforts to make the Constitution available in different languages, he referred to its official translations in Nepali, Santali, Bodo, Tamil, Gujarati and Sindhi. He recalled attending the release of the Santali version at Rashtrapati Bhavan last December, in the presence of the President and the Law Minister, and said he had witnessed the happiness among members of the tribal community. He congratulated Meghwal and his team for their efforts, observing that translating the Constitution was a challenging exercise as every word required careful consideration to ensure that its original meaning and spirit were preserved. (ANI)