Decoding BJP's caste dynamics: CM celection in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

BJP's strategic CM appointments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh signal a shift from seasoned leaders to new faces ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Community-based selections aim at wider representation, balancing caste politics to influence electoral outcomes across states.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has executed a strategic move in appointing new Chief Ministers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, leading to a significant shift in political dynamics. This decision, seemingly fueled by a high level of political calculation, has brought forth a new generation of leaders while pushing established figures to the sidelines.

Retired stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Raman Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Vasundhara Raje, who held power over these states for decades, are gradually surrendering their ground in state politics due to the elevation of fresh faces within the BJP ranks. The timing of these changes, just ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections, hints at a meticulous plot aiming to create a balance in caste-based politics.



Bhajan Lal Sharma named as Rajasthan CM, Diya Kumari and Dr Prem Chand Bairwa to be Deputy CMs

In Chhattisgarh, where the Adivasi community represents 32% of the population, the appointment of Vishnu Deo Sai, a representative of this community, as Chief Minister is a strategic move. The BJP's strong performance in 22 out of 26 tribal-dominated constituencies in Surguja and Bastar highlights the party's consideration of the 75 tribal-dominated Lok Sabha seats spanning Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states.



Dr Mohan Yadav is new Madhya Pradesh CM

Madhya Pradesh sees Mohan Yadav, from the Yadav community, being appointed as Chief Minister. This is a calculated move in the heartland of the nation. Moreover, the allocation of Deputy Chief Minister positions to individuals from the Dalit and Brahmin communities seems to aim at creating a broader spectrum of representation. This decision not only addresses the significant Yadav presence in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but also intends to influence the electoral outcome in these states, countering key political figures like Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

In Rajasthan, the appointment of Bhajan Lal Sharma, who is from the Brahmin community, as CM underscores BJP's focus on the influential 7% Brahmin demographic. With Deputy Chief Ministers from the Rajput and Dalit communities, this strategic move aims to persuade the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, not only in Rajasthan but also in neighbouring states like Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.