Dr Mohan Yadav is new Madhya Pradesh CM

Mohan Yadav will be the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The decision comes after the BJP legislature meeting on Monday. Mohan Yadav is an MLA from the Ujjain South constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohan Yadav will be the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He is an MLA from Ujjain Dakshin. Yadav will replace Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Chief Minister of state.

His first election as an MLA took place in 2013, and in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, he was re-elected. This marked the beginning of his political career. On July 2, 2020, Yadav took the oath of office as a cabinet minister in the administration headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, thus solidifying his position of power within the political landscape of the state.

Mohan Yadav was born in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on March 25, 1965, and has long been connected to the BJP. In addition to his political pursuits, he has a successful commercial career.

In the recent 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, Mohan Yadav successfully defended his seat in the Ujjain South constituency, winning by a margin of 12,941 votes against Congress candidate Chetan Premnarayan Yadav. This was his third straight term as an MLA, and he received 95,699 votes.

Since 2003, the Ujjain South seat, which is part of the Malwa North area and falls under the Ujjain Lok Sabha constituency, has been a BJP stronghold.

Some of the top runners for the Madhya Pradesh chief minister post were four-time MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Prahlad Patel, newly-elected Dimani MLA Narendra Tomar, Indore heavyweight Kailash Vijayvargiya, state unit chief VD Sharma and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Following the elections on November 17, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was able to hold onto power in Madhya Pradesh. It secured 163 seats out of the 230-member legislature, with the Congress coming in second place with 66 seats.