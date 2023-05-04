Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Decision to quit as chief for NCP's future, final decision soon: Sharad Pawar to party workers

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said he would take a final decision in the next couple of days and the sentiments of party workers will not be ignored.

    First Published May 4, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said his decision to step down from the post was taken for the future of the party and to create a new leadership. Speaking outside the Y B Chavan Centre, where his supporters have been camping to demand his continuance as party president, Pawar said he would make a definitive decision in the next few days and that party workers' feelings would not be ignored.

    "I respect your feelings. I should have disclosed my intentions with you all and gained your trust. But I know you wouldn't have let me make that decision (to step down as party leader)," the former Union minister told his supporters.

    He stated that he will meet with certain party members from outside Maharashtra on Friday to discuss the problem. "I'll make a final decision in a day or two," he stated.

    Pawar attempted to quiet his fans outside the YB Chavan Centre as emotions ran hot. The party cadres assembled at the location asked Pawar to nominate a functioning president of the party while retaining his own position.

    Some of them believe Pawar should lead the party till at least the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, while others have threatened to go on hunger strike if he does not reconsider his decision.

    Pawar (82) surprised everyone on Tuesday by announcing his decision to resign as president of the party he formed and led since 1999, when he left the Congress to pursue his own political goals. The statement, delivered at a gathering, stunned the 24-year-old party's leaders and employees.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 4:33 PM IST
