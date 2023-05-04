Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Patna HC puts an interim stay on Caste-based census in Bihar, next hearing on July 3

    The Patna High Court on Thursday put a stay on the caste-based census in Bihar. The decision came amid Bihar government’s proposal of a caste census in the state.
     

    First Published May 4, 2023, 3:44 PM IST

    The Patna High Court issued an interim suspension of the caste-based census on May 4 while hearing a petition opposing and seeking an interim stay on the Bihar caste survey. The next hearing is set on July 3. The decision was made in response to the Bihar government's desire to do a caste census in the state. The state's opposition BJP was opposed to the census. 

    Counsel for the petitioners had previously stated that the Bihar government lacked the legal authority to conduct a caste census, and that such a census should only be conducted by the Centre.

    The Court directed the State government to immediately stop the caste-based survey and ensure that the data already collected are secured and not shared with anybody till final orders are passed in the writ petition.

    The first phase of caste census began in January. The second phase is presently going on. On January 7, the Nitish Kumar administration began the much-anticipated caste-based census in Bihar. The project was estimated to cost Rs 500 crore. The caste-based census was supposed to take place in two parts.

    As part of the eight-level survey, data was collected digitally using a smartphone application, from the panchayat to the district level. The app included questions on location, caste, family size, career, and annual income. Teachers, Anganwadi, MGNREGA, and Jeevika employees were among those who participated in the census.

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
