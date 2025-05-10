The local police in Rajasthan's Barmer have successfully recovered debris of an unidentified missile, following the recent incident involving an attempted Pakistani drone attack early Saturday. The debris, measuring approximately 3 feet in diameter and resembling a fan, was transported away in a police vehicle.

Speaking on the process, a police officer involved recovery said,"We were effectively able to recover the debris of the missile... The debris we retrieved here was 3 feet (in diameter); it was like a fan... We have been clearing the debris of the from the area." Similar fragments and debris have been retrieved from Jaisalmer and Pokhran, indicating a pattern of Pakistani attempts to target military and civilian areas across Rajasthan.

The Barmer district administration is also set on high alert after an unidentified missile debris was recovered in the Gida Pareu area of Rajasthan's Barmer. As per a local, Mohan Chowdhary, the unidentified missile debris fell at around 4:42 am and also at two other places within five kilometres of each other.

"It fell at 4:42 am and I was awake at that time. First there was a loud sound twice and then there was light. My house is 500 feet away from here so we ran here. We saw that a little smoke was coming out. The second one fell near the temple, which is five kilometres away from here. The third one fell one and a half kilometres away from the temple and the fourth one fell 2 kilometres from here. We have no fear or terror," he said.

Earlier, fragments and debris of unidentified projectiles were recovered by the locals of Baldev Nagar, an area near Uttarlai Air Force Station and Jalipa Military Station in Barmer that witnessed the aftermath of the Pakistani attack which was successfully neutralised by Indian security forces in the early hours of the morning.

While the authorities didn't identify the debris, according to the locals of the area, at around 5:15 to 5:30 in the morning, loud sounds were heard, and soon after, they discovered projectile debris in the area. Devraj and Raju, residents of Baldev Nagar, recounted the incident to ANI, describing the sequence of events. "About 5:15 in the morning, we heard some sound, and several things, like drones, were seen in the sky. Then we saw that something had fallen from the sky. There we found this debris on the road," Raju said.

Meanwhile, in a decisive response to Pakistan's aggressive actions along the western border and Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Armed Forces targeted critical Pakistani military installations, including technical facilities, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition strongholds.

Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft. She further noted that the precision targeting was done to minimise any collateral damage, reiterating India's commitment to not wanting to escalate the situation.