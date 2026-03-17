Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar, calling him the 'Bhishma Pitamah of Odisha BJP' and crediting him with building the party's foundation for its recent electoral success.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday attended a program held in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the first death anniversary of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan and paid tribute to him. The Defence Minister said that Pradhan was a stalwart of politics and the Bhishma Pitamah of the Odisha BJP.

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A Life Dedicated to Public Service

Addressing the memorial meeting organised at the OUT Auditorium in Bhubaneswar, Rajnath Singh said, "Debendra Pradhan was one of those leaders who worked to restore the lost credibility of the word 'politics.' He was a distinguished doctor and just as dedicated as he was to treating patients, he was equally committed to public service."

"Debendra Pradhan made significant contributions not only in education, employment, and infrastructure development, but also in the agricultural sector. He always tried sincerely to do whatever he could to solve problems. He played a major role in the development of Odisha. He had a deep concern that poverty in Odisha should be eradicated, and while in government, he made every possible effort toward this goal."

Recalling moments spent with Debendra Pradhan, Rajnath Singh said, "We both served as ministers together in Atal Ji's government. I was much younger than him, and I always drew inspiration from him."

'Bhishma Pitamah of Odisha BJP'

The Defence Minister added, "His contribution to making the BJP a strong force in Odisha cannot be forgotten. He served as the Odisha BJP president three times. In the 1998 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's major success in Odisha was due to his efforts. Before that, the party was not in a position to win even a single seat here. Debendra Pradhan was the Bhishma Pitamah of Odisha BJP. Today, the BJP has formed a government in Odisha on the strong foundation laid by him. He played a significant role in increasing the party's acceptance among the people."

"About 30 years ago, during the Ram Temple movement, Debendra Pradhan also participated in collecting bricks, and the temple was completed during his lifetime. His absence today is a great loss," added the Defence Minister.

A Lasting Legacy

He also said, "As a Union Minister, Debendra Pradhan took his oath in the Odia language. This was not merely a formality, but a powerful message in support of regional languages. Following in his footsteps, his son Dharmendra Pradhan working in a way that impresses everyone. The reform of the National Education Policy was a major achievement, in which he played an important role." (ANI)