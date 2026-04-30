A violent confrontation in Virar left two women dead after a rejected marriage proposal turned deadly. Police say the accused also attempted suicide and is now under treatment, as investigations into the shocking case continue.

A 27-year-old man allegedly killed his girlfriend and her mother in Virar on Wednesday before attempting suicide, police said. The incident occurred a day after his marriage proposal was rejected, sparking a confrontation that ended in tragedy.

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According to Bolinj police, the accused, identified as Shivam Upadhyay, lived in Nalasopara and worked at his brother’s grocery store. On Tuesday, he visited the home of his girlfriend, Nancy Mishra, 24, to discuss marriage with her mother, Sarita Mishra, 48. Nancy’s father was away at work at the time.

Sarita reportedly opposed the marriage, leading to an argument. Sources indicated that Nancy herself was not keen on marrying Upadhyay.

Violent Attack

On Wednesday, Shivam Upadhyay returned to the Mishra residence. Police said he allegedly locked the flat from inside and attacked Nancy and Sarita repeatedly with a kitchen knife. Both women sustained multiple stab wounds to the neck, stomach, and back, and died on the spot.

Shivam Upadhyay then allegedly slashed his own throat with a blade and collapsed unconscious. Neighbours, alerted by the violent struggle, called police immediately.

Officers rushed to the scene and found the two women dead. Shivam Upadhyay was taken to hospital, where he remains under treatment.

Police Action

An FIR has been registered against Shivam Upadhyay for the murders. Investigators are piecing together the sequence of events and examining the motive behind the attack.

Police sources said the rejection of his marriage proposal appeared to have triggered the violence. The case has shocked residents of Virar, with neighbours describing the incident as sudden and horrifying.