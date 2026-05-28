Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced a series of large-scale road projects jointly undertaken by the Centre and Delhi Government. The projects aim to ease traffic congestion and modernise the transport network in the Delhi-NCR region with new expressways.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said that the Centre and the Delhi Government are jointly undertaking a series of large-scale road and connectivity projects aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving mobility, and creating a future-ready transport network for the National Capital Region.

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According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, under the double-engine government framework, new expressways, tunnels, elevated corridors and connectivity links are being planned to modernise and streamline transportation across Delhi-NCR.

She said all these projects have been designed keeping future traffic requirements in mind.

Recently, a meeting was held with the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, regarding key road and connectivity projects in the Delhi-NCR region.

Following the meeting, the Union Minister apprised the Chief Minister that several new expressways, tunnels, elevated corridors, and link road projects are being initiated to make Delhi congestion-free, alleviate traffic pressure, and ensure improved regional connectivity.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Gadkari, thanking him for these projects.

UER-II Extension and Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Link

The Chief Minister said that under the Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-II) Extension Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Link Project, a nearly 17-km, six-lane corridor will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore. As per the press release, the link road will connect the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Tronica City with UER-II. The project is expected to reduce traffic pressure on routes such as IGI Airport, Barapullah corridor, Mukarba Chowk, Singhu Border and the Ashram-Badarpur stretch. It will also provide direct access to the Dehradun Expressway from Dwarka, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh and Gurugram. The project is currently in the alignment finalisation stage, with construction targeted to begin by December 2026.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and Noida-Faridabad Corridor

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta further said that the proposed Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Noida-Faridabad Connectivity Corridor will span around 65 km and feature six lanes, with an estimated investment of Rs 7,500 crore. The release highlighted that the corridor will connect the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, DND, Faridabad and the Yamuna Expressway. It is expected to improve connectivity for Loni, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad while reducing congestion at Kalindi Kunj, Sarai Kale Khan and the Outer Ring Road. The project will also provide an alternative controlled-access route for inter-city and freight traffic. Work is expected to commence by December 2026.

Delhi-Katra Expressway and UER-II Connection

The Chief Minister also highlighted a project linking the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra corridor with UER-II. Under the proposal, traffic from the Delhi-Katra Expressway will gain direct access to Delhi, Gurugram and IGI Airport through UER-II and the Dwarka Expressway. The 17-km, six-lane corridor, estimated to cost Rs 1,500 crore, is expected to facilitate better diversion of heavy vehicles, reduce congestion across Delhi-NCR and improve freight movement. Construction is targeted to begin by March 2027.

Service Roads Along UER-II

The release said that another key project involves the development of service roads along the existing UER-II corridor. According to the Chief Minister, the initiative will improve local connectivity and support planned urban expansion in outer Delhi. The project, estimated at Rs 6,500 crore, will cover approximately 26 km and include secondary service roads on both sides of UER-II. Approval has already been granted for a 19-km, two-lane secondary service road for Rs 121 crore. The development is expected to provide safer and smoother access for residents, businesses and commercial establishments while reducing congestion on the main carriageway. It will also enhance the efficiency of the high-speed corridor and benefit the Mundka industrial area and logistics hubs.

Shiv Murti-Nelson Mandela Marg Tunnel

The release noted that CM Rekha Gupta said the Shiv Murti-Nelson Mandela Marg Tunnel Project will mark a significant upgrade in Delhi's urban transport infrastructure. The proposed underground tunnel, around eight km long and six lanes wide, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 7,000 crore. It will provide signal-free connectivity from the Dwarka Expressway to Vasant Kunj, easing congestion in Mahipalpur, Rangpuri and Dhaula Kuan. Traffic pressure on Rao Tula Ram Marg, a major route to the airport, is also expected to decline. The project will strengthen direct connectivity between Gurugram and South Delhi. It has already received approval from the Centre's Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) and will move forward after Cabinet clearance.

AIIMS-Mahipalpur-Gurugram Elevated Corridor

The Chief Minister further said that the AIIMS-Mahipalpur-Gurugram Elevated Corridor, a 20-km-long six-lane project estimated at Rs 5,000 crore, will significantly ease traffic between Delhi and Gurugram. The elevated corridor will provide signal-free connectivity linking AIIMS, INA, Hauz Khas, Vasant Kunj, Mahipalpur, and Gurugram, while reducing congestion on Dhaula Kuan, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and Rao Tula Ram Marg. The project is also expected to reduce traffic pressure on the Delhi-Gurugram Highway and provide better diversion options for vehicles travelling from Gurugram towards Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. Connectivity to Aerocity, Rangpuri, Chhatarpur and Ghitorni will also improve. Construction is targeted to begin by April 2027.

Kalindi Kunj Interchange Project

CM Rekha Gupta said the proposed Kalindi Kunj Interchange near Okhla Barrage will improve traffic flow on the Delhi-Noida-Faridabad corridor. The project, estimated at Rs 300 crore, includes the construction of a 500-metre-long, six-lane interchange and flyovers, the release said. Based on a feasibility study conducted by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), the project aims to decongest Kalindi Kunj and provide signal-free connectivity between Noida, Jasola, Sarita Vihar and Faridabad. It is also expected to reduce travel time, fuel consumption and vehicular emissions. The Chief Minister said that the land acquisition process for the project has already begun, and construction is expected to start by October 2026.

Reaffirming the government's vision, CM Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Government is committed to developing the capital into a world-class, green, sustainable and seamlessly connected city, ensuring faster, safer, cleaner and more modern transportation facilities for residents. (ANI)