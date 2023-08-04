Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Days after brutal murder of minor in Aluva, 4-year-old sexually-assaulted in Malappuram

    Days after the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in Aluva, Ernakulam, yet another similar incident took place in Malappuram on Thursday (Aug 3). A 4-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted by a migrant worker in Tirurangadi. The accused has been arrested by the police and the probe is underway.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 9:35 AM IST

    Malappuram: Just a week after the heinous Aluva murder case, another sexual assault was reported in Malappuram on Thursday (Aug 3). A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Tirurangadi by a migrant worker, who is apparently a friend of the girl's parents.

    As the incident took place within the Tirurangadi police station limits, the accused, a Gwalior native was soon taken into custody. Under the guise of playing, the accused brought the child to his house. The parents arrived on the scene quickly after hearing the child's loud cries and discovered that their daughter had been sexually molested.

    Also read: Aluva murder case: Asafaq Alam is a POCSO accused in Ghazipur; attempted to molest 10-year-old

    The victim's parents immediately reported the incident to the police. Following the parents' complaint, the child underwent a medical examination. The Tirurangadi police will also record the child's statement. It is reported that the victim and her family are also migrant workers. 

    Further reports stated that the accused is 30 years old. The accused was arrested by the Thenhipalam police who reached the spot after being informed by the parents. The incident took place in the quarters where the migrant workers who came for marble work were staying in large numbers. However, the condition of the child is reportedly stable. 

    This incident comes at a time when Kerala was shaken after a 5-year-old was sexually assaulted and killed by a Bihar native in Aluva, Ernakulam. The postmortem results showed that the accused brutally tortured and sexually assaulted the child before killing her. The accused Asfaq Alam has been charged with various sections, including 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. 

    Also read: Kerala: Aluva sexual abuse victim laid to rest; Massive outpouring of grief

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 9:35 AM IST
