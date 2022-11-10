Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Day after his release from Mumbai jail, Sanjay Raut to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah; here's why

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 1:22 PM IST

    Just a day after being released from jail on bail, Uddhav Thackeray faction Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said he doesn't have any complaints regarding anybody including Maharashtra government. However, he quipped that his arrest was political and that such kind of "vendetta politics" was not seen in the country earlier.

    On Wednesday (November 9), a special court in Mumbai granted bail to Sanjay Raut, saying his arrest was "illegal" and a "witch-hunt".

    Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "I was in solitary confinement, just like Savarkar and Tilak. Even my arrest was political and I used my time for a good purpose. Whatever my party, my family and I had to endure…we have suffered. My family has lost a lot. It happens in life and politics."

    "But the country has never seen this kind of politics. Our country was under foreign rule for 150 years, but we did not see this kind of political vendetta in the country. Even the enemies were treated nicely," he added.

    "I will meet Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also called me. I don't have any complaints regarding anybody. I will not blame any central agencies," Sanjay Raut said. 

    The Shiv Sena leader also lauded the state government and said, "A new govt was formed in Maharashtra, I welcome some of their good decisions. Dy CM Devendra Fadanvis took some good decisions. We feel that the state is being run by Dy CM Fadnavis and he is leading the state."

    Talking about his plans, the Shiv Sena MP said, "I will meet Uddhav Thackeray & Sharad Pawar today. I will be meeting Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis in 2-4 days related to the work of people. I will also go to Delhi & will meet PM Modi & Union Home minister Amit Shah."

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 1:22 PM IST
