    Coimbatore car explosion case: NIA conducts raid at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu

    The explosion was termed as a 'Lone wolf' attack, police said. The targets of the searches were said to be some suspects who had connections with a few banned organisations, police, who refused to share more details, said.

    Coimbatore car explosion case: NIA conducts raids at 45 locations across Tamil Nadu
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the car cylinder explosion in front of a temple in Coimbatore recently, on Thursday (November 10) conducted searches at several places in the city and across Tamil Nadu.

    According to police, the searches were carried out by a team that arrived from Chennai and Kochi at over 30 places in the city including Kottaimedu, Ukkadam, Ponvizhanagar and Rathinapuri as part of the state-wide searches at 45 locations.

    The city police which investigated the case had seized 75 kg of explosives, documents from Jameesha Mubin, who died in the explosion on October 23 including the drawing of a flag resembling that of ISIS and wordings like those who touched Allah's name will be uprooted.

    Police also arrested six associates of Mubin, who had helped him to purchase explosives on an e-commerce platform and transport them from his rented house to another house.

    In October this year, a cylinder explosion in a car had sent shock waves in Coimbatore and across Tamil Nadu. Jameesha Mubin was killed in the car explosion in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple on the morning of October 23.

    Mubin was an engineering graduate and was previously questioned by the NIA officials in 2019 for alleged terror links.

    The police seized materials used to make explosives from Mubin's house in Ukkadam. Potassium nitrate, charcoal, aluminium powder and sulphur was recovered from his residence.

    The car blast case was later handed over to the NIA. The premier terror probe agency registered a case following the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order asking it to start a probe into the car blast case.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 11:54 AM IST
