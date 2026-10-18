At least 19 people were killed and 25 others injured after a stampede broke out at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

At least 19 people were killed and 25 others injured after a stampede broke out at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday evening, triggering serious questions over crowd management, security arrangements and emergency response. A sudden surge of visitors, heavy rain and alleged confusion over announcements and entry-exit routes are among the key factors being investigated.

The tragedy unfolded around 7.15 pm on Maha Saptami, when a massive crowd gathered along the narrow Radha Madhab Saha Lane to enter the pandal. As it began to rain, visitors reportedly surged forward, triggering panic and chaos among those waiting outside and people already inside the pandal.

With the crowd pressing in from behind, visitors inside reportedly struggled to reach the exit as those ahead blocked their way. Several people allegedly fell down a flight of stairs near the exit and were trampled by the surging crowd.

A potentially misleading announcement by the puja committee is also being examined as a possible trigger for the confusion. According to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the blowing of whistles by private security guards may have further fuelled the rush among visitors.

Crowd Management, Security Under Scanner

Kolkata Police are investigating whether lapses in crowd management, confusion over entry and exit routes, and heavy rainfall contributed to the tragedy, a senior officer told PTI.

Eyewitnesses alleged that announcements regarding entry, exit and crowd movement were poorly managed, leaving visitors confused during the evening rush. The deployment of police personnel at the venue has also come under scrutiny, with locals claiming that most officers were stationed near the VIP entrance.

"I have not seen adequate police presence this year. This resulted in the mismanagement," Chorbagan resident Sanghamitra Bhowmik told PTI.

Residents also raised concerns over the alleged lack of administrative assistance in transporting the injured to hospitals following the stampede.

"There must be some lapses, but these should be probed. Whether lapses were on the part of the organisers or they had flouted the rules to erect the pandal will be checked," the police officer told PTI.

A forensic team visited the site late on Saturday to collect evidence, while police are questioning the organisers and examining CCTV footage.

Authorities are also seeking details of the private security guards and other personnel deployed to manage the crowd. Police officers assigned to the venue will be questioned to establish whether security arrangements and crowd-control measures were adequate.

West Bengal Orders Safety Audit of Durga Puja Pandals

CM Adhikari, who visited the injured at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, said the incident had raised serious concerns about safety arrangements at crowded Durga Puja venues.

Hospital sources said 11 injured people were shifted to SSKM Hospital. The deceased included 13 women and a child, a source at the medical college said.

In response to the tragedy, the chief minister announced the formation of a high-level committee to inspect prominent Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal. The panel will assess crowd management, exit routes, lighting arrangements and structural safety to identify potential hazards and prevent similar incidents.

The committee will be led by Disaster Management Principal Secretary Rajesh Sinha, Fire Services Director General Anuj Sharma and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Javed Shamim.

Adhikari urged puja organisers to adhere to official safety recommendations and warned against elaborate themes and decorative structures that could put visitors at risk. He called for wider exits, improved lighting and the removal of bottlenecks caused by temporary rope enclosures.

Organisers may also be advised to restrict rituals to the inner sanctum and use LED screens outside when elaborate structures obstruct the movement of visitors.

Rs 25 Lakh Compensation, Government Job for Victims' Families

The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a Group D government job for the family of each person killed in the stampede.

Authorities have also established a toll-free helpline, 18003455678, to assist people seeking information about those affected by the tragedy.