A stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal occurred as devotees rushed for shelter from rain. Eyewitnesses cited the large, unmanageable crowd despite police presence. Political leaders have reacted, and the govt announced compensation.

Eyewitnesses Blame Rain and Crowd

Eyewitnesses to the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata recounted how continuous rainfall and an excessive crowd contributed to the chaos, as devotees reportedly rushed to seek shelter from the rain. Speaking to ANI, eyewitness Vinay Kumar said that despite the police administration being present at the site, the crowd became difficult to manage amid the sudden rush. "This tragic incident occurred due to continuous rainfall. There was an excessive crowd here, and they did not want to get out in the rain. The police administration was fully functional, but the crowd could not be handled," he said.

Another eyewitness, Uttam, described the immediate response following the incident, stating that police personnel and local civil volunteers were present at the site to assist the affected people. He added that the local MLA was also involved in coordinating arrangements and ensuring medical assistance for the injured. "We are local residents. When we heard about this incident, we immediately came here. The police administration had full arrangements here, and they fully cooperated. The local civil volunteers were also present. Our local MLA is also here and is fully engaged in making arrangements and ensuring treatment for them at the medical hospital. The incident occurred as the people wanted to avoid the rain to save themselves and their children," he said.

Police Action and Political Reactions

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police stated that 12 people, including some members of the Durga Puja organising committee, had been detained and were being questioned in connection with the stampede.

The incident also triggered sharp reactions from the Opposition, with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee criticising the police administration and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari over the tragedy. In a post on X, Banerjee expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended his wishes for the recovery of the injured while directing criticism at the authorities. "FIRST IN MY BLOODLINE! Shame on @KolkataPolice, @WBPolice and @SuvenduWB. May Maa Durga grant strength and solace to the grieving families and bless all those injured with a swift and complete recovery," he wrote. FIRST IN MY BLOODLINE! Shame on @KolkataPolice, @WBPolice and @SuvenduWB. May Maa Durga grant strength and solace to the grieving families and bless all those injured with a swift and complete recovery. #DurgaPuja2026 #chorebagan — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) October 17, 2026

Moreover, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also expressed sorrow over the incident, stressing that the immediate priority should be rescue operations and medical assistance for those affected. He called for additional medical staff at hospitals and said party workers were cooperating with the police and other authorities. "A very unfortunate incident has occurred at the Chor Bagan Puja in North Kolkata. The process of bringing some of the devotees who were there to the Medical College is ongoing. How this incident happened or why, all that comes later, but our priority is to save people. We request the police administration; our workers are cooperating. The number of medical staff in hospitals should be increased. We are cooperating with the police. Relief and rescue operations still need to be carried out inside the pandal. We are keeping an eye on the situation. This is a very unfortunate incident during the Puja time," he said. #WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "A very unfortunate incident has occurred at the Chor Bagan Puja in North Kolkata. The process of bringing some of the devotees who were there to the Medical College is ongoing. How this incident happened or why, all that comes later, but our priority is to save people. We request the police administration; our workers are cooperating. The number of medical staff in hospitals should be increased... We are cooperating with the police. Relief and rescue operations still need to be carried out inside the pandal... We are keeping an eye on the situation. This is a very unfortunate incident during the Puja time." (Source: Self Made) — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026

CM Announces Probe and Compensation

The Chief Minister also assured that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found responsible for negligence. He said the site had been sealed off for investigation and that forensic teams, the Special Task Force and the fire brigade were examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Adhikari further announced that the state government would provide Rs 25 lakh in compensation and a government job to each family that lost a loved one, while every injured person would receive Rs 5 lakh. The government also undertook to bear the medical expenses of the injured.

The incident occurred amid heavy crowds at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment as authorities initiated measures to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede. (ANI)