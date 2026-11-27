Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has criticized the Centre for the upcoming special Parliament session, dismissing the proposed reservation bills as a farce and questioning the lack of transparency regarding the draft legislation.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday criticised the Centre over speculation surrounding the Delimitation Bill expected to be introduced during the special session of Parliament, calling the proposed bills in the name of women’s reservation a “farce”. Kharge questioned the government’s decision to convene a special session, alleging that there was no clarity on the draft legislation or whether it had been discussed with stakeholders. "The bills that they are bringing in the garb of women's reservation is a farce. If the Modi government is interested in women's reservation, nothing is stopping them from implementing what has already been passed in 2023. What is preventing them? he asked.

The Karnataka Minister also questioned the urgency of the session, pointing out that there would be no Question Hour or other discussions apart from the proposed legislation. He further said neither the public nor members of the Union Council of Ministers had clarity on the contents of the draft bill. “And you have called the session in such urgency; there is not going to be any Question Hour, there is not going to be any other discussion except this, but nobody has a clue about what the draft bill is,” he said. He also questioned whether the draft legislation had been discussed with stakeholders or other concerned persons before being brought before Parliament. “Has the draft bill been discussed with the stakeholders? Has the draft bill been discussed with any other person? Do you know what the draft bill is? Does any of the ministers of the council know what is there in the bill? Nobody knows what is in the bill,” he said.

His remarks come amid heightened political activity ahead of the reconvened Parliament session, with the proposed Delimitation Bill expected to be a major point of discussion. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on November 30 and is likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings. (ANI)