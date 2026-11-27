The Delhi High Court ruled that the Right to Information Act is limited to records under public authority control, dismissing a petitioner's plea for documents that were either non-existent or had already been provided by the PFC.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has observed that the right to information extends only to information and records held by or under the control of a public authority, holding that a petitioner’s dissatisfaction with the response furnished under the RTI Act cannot, by itself, be a ground for continuing court proceedings.

Justice Amit Mahajan observed while disposing of a petition filed by Sunil Bhasin, who had approached the court seeking information regarding the status of his representation dated October 28, 2020, addressed to the Secretary (Power), Ministry of Power, along with connected file notings, correspondence and other records. The petitioner had also sought documents relating to his appeal dated June 6, 2019, against his dismissal from service by Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

“Pertinently, the right to information only extends to information and records held by or under the control of the public authority,” the court observed. The court said it was “unimpressed” by the petitioner’s contention that the respondents had not furnished certain documents and could not take the stand that records were unavailable after the passage of considerable time. It noted that the respondents had specifically identified the documents already furnished to the petitioner and explained the status of the remaining records, including those which were not available.

The court observed that wherever relevant records were available, the respondents had either supplied them or referred to copies that had already been provided. In respect of other documents, they had specifically explained their position regarding their non-availability. The petitioner had initially filed an RTI application on January 4, 2022, seeking the status of his representation to the Secretary (Power), besides certified copies of file notings, findings, correspondence and orders concerning its disposal. During the pendency of the proceedings, the petitioner repeatedly raised objections regarding the non-supply of information. The High Court had passed directions from time to time to ensure that the information available with the respondents was furnished to him.

Pursuant to the court’s directions, the petitioner appeared before the Public Information Officer of PFC on April 8, 2026, to inspect the relevant records. On April 10, 2026, the respondents informed the court that all available documents which could be disclosed had been furnished to the petitioner and placed a compilation of the documents handed over to him on record. However, the petitioner subsequently submitted a tabular chart claiming that several documents were still missing. In response, the respondents furnished a detailed point-wise reply indicating which records had been supplied, which had already been handed over during the hearing on April 10, 2026, and which were not available.

The reply also stated that the petitioner’s representation dated October 28, 2020, was received by the Ministry of Power through a letter dated November 20, 2020, and that PFC had submitted its response to the Ministry on January 15, 2021. Regarding the petitioner’s appeal dated June 6, 2019, against his dismissal, the respondents stated that the final decision of PFC’s Board of Directors had been shared with him through communications dated October 5, 2020, and October 26, 2020. Copies were also handed over during the April 10, 2026 hearing. The petitioner, however, continued to dispute the sufficiency of the documents and argued that the respondents could not claim that records were unavailable after such a long passage of time.

Rejecting the contention, Justice Mahajan held that the respondents had complied with the directions issued by the court. “Having taken note of the pleadings and the response furnished by the respondents, this Court is of the opinion that the respondents have complied with the directions issued by this Court in the present petition,” the Court said. It further held that the information and documents available with the respective respondents had either been furnished to the petitioner or their status had been specifically explained. “In view of the aforesaid developments, no further direction is called for in the present matter,” the Court observed. (ANI)