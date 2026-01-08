Agnivesh Agarwal, the 49-year-old son of Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal, has passed away in New York. He suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while recovering from a skiing accident. His father expressed profound grief over the unexpected loss.

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal is mourning the untimely death of his eldest son, Agnivesh Agarwal, who passed away at the age of 49 due to a sudden cardiac arrest in New York City. Agnivesh had been recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital after suffering injuries from a skiing accident in the United States when his condition suddenly deteriorated, drawing shock and sorrow from family, colleagues, and the business community.

In an emotional message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Agarwal called it the “darkest day of my life,” reflecting the deep pain of losing a beloved child: “No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father.” The grieving father described Agnivesh as “healthy, full of life, and dreams,” expressing how sudden the loss was after initial signs of improvement.

Agnivesh was admired not only for his business acumen - having established Fujeirah Gold and serving as Chairman of Hindustan Zinc but also for his personality. His father described him as a sportsman, a musician, a leader who “remained simple, warm, and deeply human.” To Anil Agarwal, Agnivesh was “not just my son. He was my friend. My pride. My world.”

Beyond personal loss, Agarwal highlighted his son’s belief in social progress and self-reliance for India. He reiterated a shared pledge to dedicate more than 75% of Vedanta’s earnings to societal causes, including education, food security, women’s empowerment, and employment for youth -- reaffirming this commitment in Agnivesh’s memory.

Expressing their deep sorrow, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and his wife sent their condolences to the Vedanta Group chairman, saying they are heartbroken by the tragic demise of Agnivesh at 49.

"Me & my wife are heartbroken by the tragic demise of your charismatic son Agnivesh. Anil Ji, I'm sending our deepest condolences and offering heartfelt prayers. May god provide you and family the strength to bear this unimaginable loss," Rijiju said in a post on X.

The family’s profound grief resonates across corporate and social spheres, marking a major loss for both the Agarwal family and the broader community.