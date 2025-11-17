Cycling Federation of India and Vedanta have launched Tour de Thar, India's first international desert endurance cycling event in Bikaner, Rajasthan. It supports Vedanta's #CycleForZeroHunger, aiding children at Nand Ghars for every km cycled.

CFI and Vedanta Announce 'Tour de Thar' Cycling Event

In a first-of-its-kind landmark initiative blending endurance sport with social transformation & sustainability, Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and Vedanta Limited have partnered for Tour de Thar- India's first-ever international-level desert endurance cycling event, scheduled for November 23 this year at Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The curtain raiser for Tour de Thar, held in New Delhi, was graced by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Organised by the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the event invites cyclists from across India and abroad to participate in this landmark endurance challenge, as per a press release.

Cycling for a Cause: #CycleForZeroHunger

The event will also support Vedanta's #CycleForZeroHunger campaign, under which the company will contribute towards nourishing children at Nand Ghars, its flagship social impact project aimed at modernising anganwadis in rural India. Vedanta has pledged to provide Poshan Packs (nutritious supplements) to the Nand Ghar children for every kilometre cycled during the event.

A Unique Desert Endurance Challenge

An iconic cycling event, the race will traverse the majestic landscapes of the Thar Desert, covering picturesque routes across the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway and offering participants a one-of-a-kind experience that combines adventure with purpose.

Event Details and Categories

Beginning from Norangdesar to Deshnok near Bikaner, Rajasthan, it is expected to draw over 2,500 professional cyclists, adventure enthusiasts, and community riders to test their endurance, resolve and spirit against the desert wind and golden sands across three competitive categories - 100 km, 200 km, and 300 km formats.

Supporting a Healthier and Sustainable India

Supported by NaMo Fit India Cycle Clubs under the Fit India Movement, the event aligns with India's vision of a healthier and more sustainable future.

