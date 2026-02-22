Two sisters, aged 25 and 23, died by suicide in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, hours before their joint wedding. The women, both teachers, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and were declared dead at a hospital.

A shocking tragedy unfolded in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur where two sisters, aged 25 and 23, died by suicide just hours before they were set to be married in a joint wedding ceremony. The incident occurred in Manai village, turning what was meant to be a day of celebration into one of grief and disbelief for the family and community.

The deceased, identified as Shobha (25) and Vimla (23), were both reportedly working as teachers at a private school. Preparations for their weddings had been underway for days, with relatives and guests gathered at their home. Festivities continued late into the night before the incident, with no immediate signs of distress reported by those present.

According to initial police findings, the sisters allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. Family members rushed them to a nearby hospital upon discovering their condition, but doctors declared both dead. Authorities have since registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the incident.

No suicide note has been recovered so far, leaving investigators to piece together possible reasons behind the drastic step. While officials have not confirmed a motive, a relative has reportedly raised concerns about possible family pressure or underlying issues that may have contributed to the tragedy.

The sudden deaths have left the entire village in shock, especially given the timing—just hours before the scheduled wedding ceremonies. The incident has also sparked broader concerns about mental health, societal expectations, and pressures surrounding marriage in traditional settings.

Police officials stated that statements from family members and witnesses are being recorded, and forensic analysis is underway. Further clarity is expected after post-mortem reports are released.

As the investigation continues, the case stands as a grim reminder of hidden emotional struggles that can remain unnoticed even during moments of apparent joy and celebration.