PM Modi Slams Congress, Says Allies 'Deserted' Them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lambasted Congress, saying that its INDIA bloc allies have "deserted them" after Opposition parties too condemned the Youth Congress' "shirtless" protest at the global AI summit that concluded recently.

Addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Prime Minister Modi singled out Congress for disrupting the Parliament with protests and creating ruckus, stating that they were "hell-bent on ruining the country." "Look at what happened in Delhi (AI Summit protest). Did the TMC, DMK, BSP or National Conference commit a sin? No, they did not commit a sin. Only the Congress leaders are hell-bent on ruining the country. If you want to sit on the Prime Minister's chair, you must first win over the people," the PM said.

"The leaders of such an old party (Congress), instead of being ashamed, are blatantly praising those who insult the country. What did they do in Parliament? If they can't perform well in Parliament, they don't even give their allies a chance to speak. After what happened in Delhi (AI Summit protest), Congress's allies have deserted them. Everyone has deserted them. I would also like to humbly make a request to the national media. When we criticise such actions, you should not put the headline 'Modi has bashed the opposition'. Stop this ploy to save the sinful Congress. By calling it the Opposition, you are saving the Congress." He asked Congress to learn to "win over people" to get back into power in the Centre.

"... I am satisfied that Congress allies have shown the courage to fully criticise the Congress over the incident in Delhi. I am deeply grateful to these friends of the opposition for standing with the truth and with the country's pride," the Prime Minister said.

Youth Congress Protest Draws Widespread Criticism

Cadres of the Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a 'shirtless' protest stunt against PM Modi, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being "compromised" over the India-US trade deal framework. This invited criticism not only from the BJP-NDA parties but also from Congress' INDIA bloc allies, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh said that Congress should have refrained from such an act before foreign delegates at Bharat Mandapam. YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also said the Youth Congress' actions brought shame to the country and added that political differences should not undermine India's image on the global stage.

Modi Accuses Congress of Disrupting Parliament

Further, Prime Minister Modi slammed Congress for sending women MPs near his seat and the treasury benches in Parliament amid protests against the Centre in the Lok Sabha. "You can't become a Prime Minister by sending women MPs to secure seats (in Parliament). What compulsion do you have to put forward mothers and sisters like this? Have you become so hollow? Congress has become a burden to the country," PM Modi said in Meerut.

During the Budget Session of the Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had asked PM Modi, not to attend the discussion on motion of Thanks to the President's Address, as he received information that some Congress MPs were planning to "physically assault" the PM. However, Congress has denied such allegations. (ANI)