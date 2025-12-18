Vedanta Aluminium expanded its Lanjigarh Refinery to 5 MTPA, making it the world's second-largest (ex-China). This boosts India to the third-largest alumina producer, strengthening the nation's self-reliance in the strategic metal.

Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest aluminium producer, scaled its Lanjigarh Refinery operations to 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), a "landmark" in the company's growth journey and a "significant" step towards strengthening India's self-reliance in aluminium, according to an official press release.

Global Standing and National Contribution

The official press release said that with this expansion, Vedanta Lanjigarh now ranks as the world's second-largest alumina refinery (excluding China), boosting India's total alumina refining capacity to nearly 13 MTPA and positioning the country as the third-largest producer globally. The Lanjigarh facility alone contributes 38% of India's total alumina output, making it the largest single-location alumina refinery in the country.

The aluminium producer claimed that this milestone underscored Vedanta Aluminium's commitment to building a globally competitive aluminium ecosystem for India, as domestic demand accelerates across sectors such as infrastructure, automotive & EVs, renewable energy, construction, railways, and aerospace, according to the release.

Record-Breaking Operational Performance

In parallel, the refinery achieved its highest-ever monthly alumina production of 254 KT in November, up 8% month-on-month and 68% year-on-year. Vedanta Aluminium claimed that this record output reflected sustained operational excellence and disciplined execution, including handling over 700 rakes, the highest ever in a single month, achieving the lowest specific power consumption in 20 months, and reducing conversion costs to an 18-month low through optimised processes and resource efficiency.

Leadership on the Strategic Milestone

Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, "Aluminium is a strategic metal, central to India's industrial growth and the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Scaling our Lanjigarh operations to 5 MTPA is both a capacity milestone and a step toward a resilient, world-class aluminium value chain. Our ramp-up, evidenced by record monthly outputs, reflects our commitment to responsible resource development, innovation, and long-term value creation for the nation."

Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO, Vedanta Alumina Business, added, "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and engineering excellence of our teams. From concept to commissioning, every stage of the expansion has been driven by precision, agility, and collaboration. We continue to sharpen processes, enhance efficiency, and uphold our Zero Harm culture to deliver reliable performance at scale."

Expansion Journey and Community Commitment

Starting as a 2 MTPA greenfield facility, the Lanjigarh refinery embarked on an ambitious expansion journey in 2020. The press release said that, "Beyond industrial growth, Vedanta Aluminium continues to drive community development, advancing education, healthcare, sports, and skills-building initiatives, ensuring that industry progress goes hand in hand with people's progress" (ANI)