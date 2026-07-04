'Toy Train Day' was celebrated at Sukna Heritage Station to promote the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. Organised by artists and railway authorities, the event featured live art and performances celebrating the anniversary of the UNESCO World Heritage train.

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), popularly known as the Toy Train, was celebrated on Saturday at Sukna Heritage Station as the North Bengal Painters' Association (NBPA), in collaboration with the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway authorities, organised 'Toy Train Day' to promote the iconic UNESCO World Heritage railway. The celebrations featured live painting sessions, canvas art, songs and dance performances inspired by the Toy Train's distinctive "Ku Jik Jik" engine sound. Students, artists and railway officials participated in the event, highlighting the railway's historical and cultural significance.

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Promoting a UNESCO Heritage Site

Speaking on the occasion, Organising Secretary of the North Bengal Painters' Association, Sanjay Dey, underlined the importance of the heritage railway and said the day deserved wider recognition. "The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) Toy Train holds immense importance, especially after being recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage site. Today is particularly significant as we celebrate its anniversary. People from all over the world come to experience its unique charm. This day deserves to be celebrated just like other international observance days," Dey said.

Community and Official Support

Among the participants was Class IX student Anushkata from Siliguri, who took part in the drawing competition organised during the event. "We found here heritage culture, tea estates and tourism and our wish for its long journey," she said.

Director of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Katihar Division, Northeast Frontier Railway, Rishav Choudhury, welcomed the initiative and said such celebrations help strengthen the bond between the railway and local communities. "It's a great initiative. People will know more about toy trains through such kinds of celebrations. Locals are also connected through the festival. We are taking several steps to connect people with the DHR services," Choudhury said.

Historical Significance of the Toy Train

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, built between 1879 and 1881, connects New Jalpaiguri with Darjeeling through the steep Himalayan terrain using narrow-gauge tracks, loops and zigzag routes. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the railway is regarded as one of India's finest engineering and cultural landmarks.

According to organisers, July 4 marks the anniversary of the Toy Train's first journey from Siliguri Town Station to Darjeeling in 1881, making the occasion a fitting tribute to one of the country's most celebrated heritage railways. (ANI)