Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dalit man's face, body smeared with human excreta in Madhya Pradesh, accused detained

    A case is being registered against the accused, who belongs to an OBC community, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, in connection with the Chhatarpur incident. The incident comes weeks after a man urinated on a tribal man in the state's Sidhi district, triggering massive outrage.

    Dalit man face body smeared with human excreta in Madhya Pradesh accused detained gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 9:54 AM IST

    A Dalit man claimed that a man from another caste spread human excrement on his face and body after the latter unintentionally touched him with grease in the Chhatarpur area of Madhya Pradesh. The accused has been detained based on the complaint, a police official said.

    A case is being registered against the accused Ramkripal Patel, who belongs to an OBC community, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, in connection with the Chhatarpur incident, police said. The victim Dashrath Ahirwar approached the police on Saturday, he said.

    Also Read | Delhi on high alert again as Yamuna water level breaches danger mark

    Ahirwar said the event happened on Friday as he was working to build a drain for the Panchayat in the hamlet of Bikaura, which is located approximately 35 km from the Chhatarpur district administrative centre. He said that Ramkripal Patel, the accused, was taking a bath at a nearby hand pump. According to Ahirwar, he accidentally touched Patel with the grease he was using for the construction job.

    “After that, Patel brought human faeces lying nearby in a mug he was using for bathing and smeared it on my body including head and face,” he claimed while speaking to media. "I informed the panchayat about the situation and scheduled a meeting. Instead, the panchayat fined me Rs 600 on Friday," according to Ahirwar.

    Also Read | 'Those responsible to establish peace is fuelling riots in Manipur': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manmohan Singh Baghel stated that Ramkripal Patel was the subject of a case under sections 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act.

    Baghel said when Ahirwar was working with others, they were joking with Patel who was bathing nearby. "When Ahirwar put grease on Patel's hand. Thereafter, Patel picked up human excreta with hand and threw it on Ahirwar's back," the police officer added. 

    Police said the accused and the victim are in the age group of 40 to 45. The incident comes weeks after a man urinated on a tribal man in the state's Sidhi district, triggering massive outrage.

    Also Read | Bengaluru woman's Rapido ride turns into nightmare, claims driver 'masturbated', sent inappropriate messages

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Contingency plan: Indian Army ready to induct 'tribals with similar traits' to stem depleting number of Nepalese Gorkhas

    Contingency plan: Army set to induct tribals with similar traits to stem depleting number of Nepalese Gorkhas

    Delhi on high alert again as Yamuna water level breaches danger mark gcw

    Delhi on high alert again as Yamuna water level breaches danger mark

    WATCH Two neighbors clash over parking space in Delhi's Sant Nagar area AJR

    WATCH: Two neighbors clash over parking space in Delhi's Sant Nagar area

    Delhi woman sparks debate about not understanding Kannada ads in Bengaluru; see details vkp

    Delhi woman sparks debate about not understanding Kannada ads in Bengaluru; see details

    On day of Manipur horror, 2 more young women from Kangpokpi district allegedly raped, murdered snt

    On day of Manipur horror, 2 more young women from Kangpokpi allegedly raped, murdered

    Recent Stories

    Contingency plan: Indian Army ready to induct 'tribals with similar traits' to stem depleting number of Nepalese Gorkhas

    Contingency plan: Army set to induct tribals with similar traits to stem depleting number of Nepalese Gorkhas

    Delhi on high alert again as Yamuna water level breaches danger mark gcw

    Delhi on high alert again as Yamuna water level breaches danger mark

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today, 23 July: Check the fuel rates in your city

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today, 23 July: Check the fuel rates in your city

    Vanilla Ice Cream Day 2023: Indulge in the timeless sweetness of everyone's favorite frozen classic ATG EAI

    Vanilla Ice Cream Day 2023: Indulge in the timeless sweetness of everyone's favorite frozen classic

    Here are 7 food items for ensuring better eyesight ADC EIA

    Here are 7 food items for ensuring better eyesight

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon