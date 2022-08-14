Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dalit boy dies in Rajasthan after teacher thrashed him for touching water pot; demand for strict action

    The accused teacher, Chail Singh (40), has been arrested. BJP spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma suggested that action be taken against the school's owner and recognition be revoked to maintain school discipline. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jaipur, First Published Aug 14, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party, on Sunday, demanded action against the owner of a private school after a minor Dalit boy died after being allegedly beaten up by a teacher for touching a water pot in Rajasthan's Jalore district.

    BJP spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma said that the school's recognition should be revoked to maintain discipline. The BSP has also condemned the incident and will give representations addressed to the President on Tuesday.

    A nine-year-old Dalit boy, Indra Kumar, died on Saturday after allegedly being beaten up by a teacher for touching a water pot at school.

    Chail Singh (40), the accused teacher, has been arrested. This is the first time a Dalit boy has died after being beaten up by a teacher in a private school for touching a drinking water pot. According to Sharma, the BJP demands that immediate action be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.

    He also suggested that action be taken against the school's owner and the school's recognition be revoked to maintain school discipline.

    The teacher has been charged with murder under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Jalore Police.

    Meghwal, a student at a private school in Surana village, was allegedly beaten up on July 20 and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday in an Ahmedabad hospital.

    CM Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said the case would be investigated quickly under the case officer scheme.

    On Saturday night, he also announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance from the chief minister's relief fund to the boy's family.

    CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted that the death of a student due to an assault by a teacher in a private school in Jalore's Sayla police station is tragic. The accused teacher had been arrested under the murder and SC/ST Act sections.

    The case has been taken up under the Case Officer Scheme to expedite the investigation and punishment of the guilty. The victim's family will be given justice sooner. According to him, the Chief Minister's Relief Fund will provide Rs 5 lakh to assist the deceased's kin.

    The state education department has initiated an investigation into the matter.

    Superintendent of Police in Jalore, Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla, stated that the boy was severely beaten and that the reason cited was that touching a drinking water pot was still being investigated.

    "We filed a case against the teacher, Chail Singh, under section 302 of the IPC and the SC/ST Act and arrested him," a police officer said.

    According to the boy's father, he suffered injuries on his face and ear and almost became unconscious. The boy was taken to the district hospital, where he was referred to Udaipur hospital.

    "He was admitted to the hospital in Udaipur for about a week; however, seeing no improvement, we transferred him to Ahmedabad. His condition did not improve even there, and he succumbed on Saturday," said Devaram Meghwal, the boy's father.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
