    Karnataka: 2 Dalit youths tortured, bludgeoned to death in Tumakuru; probe initiated

    Girish Mudalagiriappa, 30 and Girish, 32, -- both of whom belonged to the Dalit community -- had been named in several cases of petty theft, including a water pump, a motor bike and areca nuts. 

    Tumkur, First Published Apr 23, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    In a gruesome incident, two Dalit youths were allegedly tortured and bludgeoned to death by unidentified men in Peddanahalli village in Karnataka’s Tumakuru. Girish Mudalagiriappa (30) of Tumakuru and Girish (32) of Manchaladore village have been identified as the deceased victims.

    Girish Mudalagiriappa’s deformed body was discovered on a farm, while Girish’s body was found floating in a pond on the outskirts of the village, The New Indian Express reported.

    On Thursday night, the villagers were celebrating a local temple festival when one of the key accused in the case Nandish went to the house of Girish and managed to convince them to accompany him. He took the youths to a secluded place where he had his friends (more than two) waiting for them.

    Soon the assailants started torturing the Dalit youths by burning their legs with dry leaves of the coconut tree so as to make it impossible for them to flee.

    The police said the two men were taken to a secluded place on Thursday night. The police said they had gone willingly with the main accused.

    One of the bodies was thrown in a nearby pond. The other body was also found nearby.

    No one has been arrested in the case yet, and the police are tight-lipped on the motive for the murder. A case of unnatural death has been filed and one man has been named as an accused.

    “We have got clues about the accused persons... we will soon nab them... A special team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police is working on this,” said Rahulkumar Shahapurwad, a senior police officer from Tumkuru.

    A team has been formed under DySP to trace the accused. Meanwhile, the Dalit organisations appealed to the SP to take stringent action against the accused. Gubbi police have registered a case against the accused on various charges and taken up an investigation.

    The incident occurred at the home district of Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister JC Madhuswamy for which the Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is the district in-charge minister.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
