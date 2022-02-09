  • Facebook
    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans

    Feb 9, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    While the dust from the tense atmosphere from Hijab and Saffron row is yet to settle down, students belonging to Dalit background were moving in campus with blue scarf and also raised slogans of 'Jai Jai Jai Bhim'.

    The move by the Dalit students is being perceived as support to Muslim students demanding their right to come to class with Hijab. The incident is said to be from IDSG College in Chikmagalur, a day ago and now is going viral.

    As per reports, the students say that to counter the right-wing student outfits which is against Muslim girls coming to college with Hijab, they sported blue scarf a day ago and dubbed their act as solidarity with Muslim students.

    The Hijab vs Saffron scarf row began from Udupi and has spread across Karnataka and the situation became volatile in many government pre-university colleges after students resorted to violence and pelted stones. The police had to use lathis to disperse the unruly group. Meanwhile, the hearing on the writ petition is underway in High Court and the petitioner is hoping for interim relief in their favour.

    Meanwhile, the Advocate General of Karnataka is pitching for the uniform dress code. The issue has now also become political as many political leaders are airing comments which are provocative.

