In Senkuricki village, Tiruchirappalli, brothers have built a memorial and a life-like statue for their beloved Jallikattu bull, 'Senkuricki Sevalai', which died last year. The bull was treated as a family member and a celebrated champion.

A Memorial for a Beloved Bull

In a touching gesture, the owners of a Jallikattu bull named 'Senkuricki Sevalai' in Senkuricki village near Tiruchirappalli have constructed a memorial in honour of the animal, which died last year.

The bull was owned by brothers Subramani and Rajiv, who considered it a member of their family.

Following its death, the brothers decided to build a memorial and install a life-like statue resembling Senkuricki sevalai as a tribute to their beloved bull.

According to the family, the memorial will be inaugurated on March 1. A special pooja has also been arranged on the same day in remembrance of the bull.

Family members, including children, continue to remember and mourn the loss of 'Senkuricki Sevalai' even a year after its death.

Villagers said the memorial reflects the emotional bond shared between Jallikattu owners and their bulls.

'Raised Like Our Own Child'

Jallikattu bull owner Subramani said that their bull, named Sevalai, was raised like a family member for eight years. "We brought up this Jallikattu bull as our own child and as an integral part of our household. Unfortunately, the bull passed away last year, leaving us heartbroken. We are unable to forget it, as it was like one of our own children," he said.

A Champion's Legacy

He further stated that the bull had brought them immense pride by winning several prizes in various Jallikattu competitions, including a motorcycle and more than 100 bicycles, along with many other gifts.

"In memory of our beloved bull, we are constructing a memorial hall and installing a statue. The memorial will be inaugurated, and special prayers will be offered on March 1," Subramani added.

He also appealed to all Jallikattu owners to raise and care for their bulls with love and affection, treating them as members of their own families.

A Tribute for Future Generations

Jallikattu owner Rajiv from Senkurichi in Tiruchirappalli district said that his family has been traditionally rearing Jallikattu bulls since his father's time.

"This bull, Sevalai, was something unforgettable in our lives. It held a very special place in our family. In its memory, we have constructed a memorial hall and installed a statue," he said. He added that the memorial was not only for the present generation but also for their future heirs. (ANI)