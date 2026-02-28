Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated development projects, launched the state's HPV vaccination campaign against cervical cancer, and flagged off CSR vehicles to improve health and education services in the district.

CM Dhami Launches Development Projects, HPV Vaccine Campaign

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects during his visit to the Dr Sushila Tiwari Government Medical College in Haldwani. The visit was highlighted by the formal rollout of the National HPV Vaccination Campaign in the state against cervical cancer.

CSR Initiative to Bolster Health and Education

Meanwhile, yesterday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took an important step towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by flagging off two vehicles provided by Bahl Paper Mill. These vehicles are expected to help improve health and education services in the district.

As per an official release, during a program held in Tanakpur, the Chief Minister flagged off both vehicles for their respective destinations. One of the vehicles has been handed over to the Health Department, which will help make emergency response and healthcare services more accessible in remote areas. The other vehicle has been allocated to Government Inter College, Manch, and is set to play a significant role in supporting academic activities and meeting the needs of students.

Special Health Camp Organised for Journalists

Earlier this month, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the organisation of special medical and health camps for journalists, considering their lifestyle, heavy workload, and irregular routines.

In compliance with these instructions, a one-day medical camp was organised on Thursday at the Haldwani Media Centre by the Information and Public Relations Department in collaboration with the Health and Medical Department. District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Rayal, Chief Medical Officer Nainital, and Joint Director Information Nitin Upadhyay attended the camp and reviewed the health services being provided.

On the occasion, the District Magistrate said that healthy journalism is the foundation of a strong democracy, as free, fair, and fearless media play an important role in making the administration accountable and spreading awareness in society. He also said that the state government is sensitive towards the health and welfare of media representatives and ensuring their health security is among its priorities.

In line with the public welfare vision of Chief Minister Dhami, the camp provided modern health facilities, including X-ray, ECG, BP, sugar, thyroid, and various blood tests. During the camp, cardiologists, orthopaedic specialists, gynaecologists, ophthalmologists, dentists, and physicians conducted comprehensive health check-ups of the beneficiaries. Necessary medicines were also distributed free of cost after the tests. (ANI)