Cyrus Mistry no more: Political leaders express shock, call him 'man with a vision'

Former chairman of Tata Sons and the younger son of late Pallonji Mistry, owner of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, Cyrus Mistry, was killed in a car accident in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday. According to cops, his Mercedes hit a divider while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Two other passengers, including the car driver, were also injured. All of the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

As soon as the news was out, social media was flooded with condolence messages from top political leaders and celebrities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock and said, "He was a promising business leader who was confident in India's economic prowess." "Shri Cyrus Mistry's untimely death is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in the economic might of India. His death is a great loss to the world of business and industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul find peace," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered," said Union Minister Piyush Goyal. "Cyrus Mistry's sudden death has left us deeply saddened and shocked. Indian industry has lost one of its bright lights, whose contributions to the country's economic progress will be remembered forever. My deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the accident as "a great loss not only to the Mistry family but also to the country's industrial world." "I was shocked to learn of the death of former Tata Sons CEO Cyrus Mistry. Cyrus Mistry was not only a successful entrepreneur, but he was also regarded as a young, bright, and visionary business figure," the Chief Minister's office quoted Shinde.

Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, "Cyrus, as I will always remember him, a gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission. The news of his death comes as a shock. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Shanti Om."

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP, also expressed shock at the sudden death of the business leader. "I was shocked to learn of his untimely demise. My heart goes out to his family," he stated. "I was shocked to learn of his untimely death. My heart goes out to his family."

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao described him as "One of the most humble, dignified, and nice humans I've had the pleasure of knowing over the last eight years."

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, stated that he believes Mistry is destined for greatness. "If life had other plans for him, fine," he added, "but life itself should not have been snatched away from him."

Cyrus Mistry was the younger son of the late Pallonji Mistry, the owner of the Shapoorji Pallonji group and the largest stakeholder in the Tata group. He is only the second person from outside the Tata family to lead the company in its 142-year history, and he could only retain the position for four years.



