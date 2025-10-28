Cyclone Montha has intensified into a severe storm over the Bay of Bengal, expected to hit near Kakinada tonight with winds up to 110 kmph. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha brace for heavy rain and coastal damage as CM Naidu orders urgent evacuations.

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Cyclonic Storm Montha over the west-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening or night of Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Montha strengthens over Bay of Bengal

According to the IMD, “The Cyclonic Storm Montha over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 28th October 2025 about 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 340 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).”

"It is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening/night of today, the 28th October, as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," it added.

Andhra, Odisha on high alert

Several coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, towards which the cyclone is expected to move after landfall, have already experienced heavy rainfall this morning.

Odisha's Ganjam district reported rough seas, strong winds, and rainfall, while rain lashed Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh due to the cyclone's impact.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, also received rainfall this morning. As per IMD, moderate rain with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at a few places over Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Thiruvallur, Thoothukkudi, Tirunelveli, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar today.

30 boats sheltered at Gopalpur Port amid rough seas

Speaking about Cyclone Montha, Inspector in-charge of Marine Police Station, Aryapalli in Odisha, Bidyabharati Nayak, said, "Fishing boats that had come from Andhra Pradesh were unable to return due to the cyclone. Our Ganjam district collector ordered all of them to be settled in the harbour. We have provided shelter to 30 boats in the harbour at Gopalpur Port. They will remain there as long as the cyclone continues," she said.

As Cyclone Montha moves closer to the eastern coast, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take immediate action to safeguard lives and minimise damage in coastal areas.

The Chief Minister instructed district collectors and superintendents of police to “shift residents of vulnerable coastal areas to rehabilitation centres without any delay.”

The CM emphasised the importance of ensuring high-quality food and safe drinking water at rehabilitation centres. He also ordered the appointment of special officers to oversee the functioning of these centres. "Precautions must be taken to prevent the pollution of drinking water", he said.

