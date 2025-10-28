- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Formed in the Bay of Bengal, expected to make landfall this evening or tonight, a holiday has been declared for schools only in 3 districts, including Chennai, as a precautionary measure
13
Image Credit : Perplexity AI
Surface winds at 110 kmph
Chennai Weather
The weather department says Cyclone Montha, from the Bay of Bengal, will make landfall near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, tonight. The public is advised to be cautious as winds may hit 90-110 kmph.
23
Image Credit : social media
Orange Alert
The weather center issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Tiruvallur on Tuesday. A yellow alert is in place for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and other districts.
33
Image Credit : Asianet News
Holiday for schools
As a precautionary measure against heavy rain, District Collectors have announced a holiday for schools only in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet districts.
