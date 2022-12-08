Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Mandous: Schools, Colleges in Tamil Nadu's six districts to remain closed on Friday

    According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rain is expected in several parts of the state as cyclone 'Mandous' crosses the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in AP on Friday, December 9, 2022, at midnight.

    Educational Institutions will be closed in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Ranippettai on Friday, December 8, 2022. District collectors in six districts announced a holiday for all schools and colleges, including professional institutes, following the nonstop rain caused due to Cyclone Mandous.

    At midnight on Friday, Cyclone Mandous is expected to cross between Puducherry and Sriharikota, near Mamallapuram.

    Tamil Nadu's state government is taking precautionary measures in the aftermath of Cyclone Mandous. The cyclone is expected to pass over the southern state between Puducherry and Sriharikota, with winds of up to 85 km/h. Heavy rain is expected in Tamil Nadu between today and Saturday, particularly in Thanjavur and Kancheepuram.

    The National Disaster Response Force, or NDRF, has been on high alert in ten districts expected to bear the brunt of the cyclone's impact.

    According to Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, 169 relief centres and 807 pumps are ready in Chennai. The minister announced that 121 shelters and 5093 relief centres are ready across Tamil Nadu.

