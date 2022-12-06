Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD predicts heavy rain, issues red alert in 13 Tamil Nadu districts; 6 NDRF teams deployed

    On December 8, light to moderate rain is expected in many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

    IMD predicts heavy rain, issues red alert in 13 Tamil Nadu districts; 6 NDRF teams deployed AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure depression that is forming over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and issued a red alert for as many as 13 districts of Tamil Nadu for December 8.

    According to reports, the depression is likely to move in a west-northwest direction later on and may intensify. Reports further stated that heavy rains will be accompanied by strong winds during the period.

    Also read: IMD predicts depression likely to form over Bay of Bengal today, may intensify into cyclonic storm

    Red alert has been sounded in districts including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu.

    In a tweet, the IMD said, "Well Marked Low pressure area (WML) over southeast Bay of Bengal on December 6. To concentrate into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal by December 6 evening. To intensify further gradually into cyclonic storm (CS) and reach near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning."

    Also read: Film director Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail comment

    In its press release, the IMD said that on December 7, rainfall will occur in the larger areas of three locations, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area. The rainfall will also be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

    On December 8, light to moderate rain is expected in many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

    Meanwhile, as many as six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Tamil Nadu ahead of December 8. The teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Chennai.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    German Foreign Minister casts vote using Indian EVM

    When German Foreign Minister 'cast her vote' using Indian EVM

    Film director Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail comment AJR

    Film director Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail comment

    Gujarat Police detain TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale over 'fake tweet' on PM Modi's visit AJR

    Gujarat Police detain TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale over 'fake tweet' on PM Modi's visit

    Caught on camera: Young man collapses while walking on road in Meerut, dies on spot - gps

    Caught on camera: Young man collapses while walking on road in Meerut, dies on spot

    Border row: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to travel to Karnataka's Belagavi - adt

    Border row: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to travel to Karnataka's Belagavi

    Recent Stories

    Will Qatar World Cup 2022 be Luka Modric last tournament for Croatia? Zlatko Dalic comments-ayh

    Will Qatar World Cup 2022 be Luka Modric's last tournament with Croatia? Zlatko Dalic comments

    German Foreign Minister casts vote using Indian EVM

    When German Foreign Minister 'cast her vote' using Indian EVM

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Amrapali Dubey Pawan Singh BOLD chemistry in Raate Diya Butake is a must WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Pawan Singh's BOLD chemistry in ‘Raate Diya Butake' is a must WATCH

    PepsiCo intends to layoff hundreds of employees: Report - adt

    PepsiCo intends to layoff hundreds of employees: Report

    Film director Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail comment AJR

    Film director Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail comment

    Recent Videos

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon