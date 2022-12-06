IMD predicts heavy rain, issues red alert in 13 Tamil Nadu districts; 6 NDRF teams deployed

On December 8, light to moderate rain is expected in many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure depression that is forming over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and issued a red alert for as many as 13 districts of Tamil Nadu for December 8.

According to reports, the depression is likely to move in a west-northwest direction later on and may intensify. Reports further stated that heavy rains will be accompanied by strong winds during the period.

Red alert has been sounded in districts including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu.

In a tweet, the IMD said, "Well Marked Low pressure area (WML) over southeast Bay of Bengal on December 6. To concentrate into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal by December 6 evening. To intensify further gradually into cyclonic storm (CS) and reach near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning."

In its press release, the IMD said that on December 7, rainfall will occur in the larger areas of three locations, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area. The rainfall will also be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

On December 8, light to moderate rain is expected in many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Meanwhile, as many as six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Tamil Nadu ahead of December 8. The teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Chennai.