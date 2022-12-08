Cyclone Mandous: IMD issues rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry; check details

On Wednesday, a well-defined low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression. Today, it intensified into a deep depression over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, according to the weather office. Due to the cyclonic formation, heavy rainfall is expected in many states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on Thursday morning, as the deep depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm Mandous.

On Thursday, at 3:12 am, IMD tweeted, "Deep depression over Southwest and adjacent Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm 'Mandous' pronounced as 'Man-Dous' (Cyclone Alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts), Yellow message."

Previously, IMD predicted that the deep depression over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal would move west-northwestwards and gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm, reaching the southwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast and north Tamil Nadu Puducherry by Thursday morning.

According to weather forecasting, rainfall is expected due to the cyclonic formation over the Bay of Bengal.

It's likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually intensify into a Cyclonic Storm around the 07th December evening, reaching the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh by the 08th December morning, according to the IMD's daily bulletin.

According to the IMD predictions, it will continue to move west-northwestwards, crossing north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the adjacent south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65.75 kmph gusting to in kmph around the early hours of December 10.

Due to its influence, several states will likely experience very heavy rains over the next few days.

Following the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Thursday, with isolated heavy rainfall over adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

In its daily bulletin, IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Coastal Andhra on December 9.

Following that, rainfall activity is expected to drop. However, heavy rains are expected in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh on December 10. Squally winds will blow in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh until December 10.

It is expected to gradually decrease to 50-60 kph gusting to 70 kph by the afternoon of December 10, then to 40-50 kph, gusting to 60 kph by the night of December 10. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Southeast Bay of Bengal, along and off the Sri Lanka coast.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy held a review meeting of the Puducherry Disaster Management Authority following the cyclonic formation over the Bay of Bengal. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also on high alert.

"Our team is ready with all necessary equipment. Our team members have trained in their respective fields. Whenever we receive a call, we'll rush to the spot," said Sandeep Kumar, Commander and Sub-Inspector, four battalions, NDRF Arakkonam, on the preparations for Cyclone Mandous.

