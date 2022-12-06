Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD predicts depression likely to form over Bay of Bengal today, may intensify into cyclonic storm

    The low pressure area is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast by December 8 morning.

    IMD predicts depression likely to form over Bay of Bengal today, may intensify into cyclonic storm
    In its latest weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a low pressure area formed over the south Andaman Sea and is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by Tuesday (December 6). It also predicted that this will gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry by December 8.

    The low pressure area is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast by December 8 morning.

    In its press release, the IMD said, "A low pressure area lies over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood at 0830 hrs IST of today, December 5 2022. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by December 6 evening. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning."

    Meanwhile, the officials have also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Heavy rainfall spell over north Tamil Nadu, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from December 7 to December 9.

    "Enhanced rainfall activity with rainfall at a few places with isolated heavy rainfall likely to commence over south Andhra Pradesh from 07th December mid-night. It is likely to increase with rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on 08th December and isolated heavy rainfall on 9th December over south Andhra Pradesh," it said.

    According to the press release, fishermen are advised not to venture into Andaman Sea on December 5 and 6; southeast Bay of Bengal from December 5 to 7; southwest Bay of Bengal from December 6 to 9.

