Cyclone Dana makes landfall: Heavy rain in Odisha, strong winds uproot trees

Cyclone Dana made landfall in Odisha, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, causing disruptions but no major damage or casualties. Schools and educational institutions were closed in Odisha, West Bengal, and parts of Jharkhand as a precaution.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 9:06 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

Cyclone Dana's landfall process started late Thursday and lasted until the early hours of Friday, bringing with it heavy, unrelenting rain to Odisha's Bhadrak region. In several parts of the state, trees were uprooted and numerous roads were obstructed by strong winds and rain.  As of 8.30 am today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “The rear sector of the cyclone is entering into land. The landfall process would continue for the next one to two hours.”

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the post-cyclone situation in Bhubaneswar. There were no reports of any major damage or casualties due to the impact of the cyclone. Cyclone Dana's effects continued to hinder flight operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar and in West Bengal.

The coastal districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, and the adjoining Jagatsinghpur district experienced a sharp rise in wind speed, reaching 100 to 110 kmph, as the landing process got underway in the early hours of Friday. This was followed by very heavy rain.

"The severe cyclonic storm Dana moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and lay center at 0530 hrs IST of today, October 25, over North coastal Odisha," according to a meteorological department report released at about 6 am today. 

According to the weather department, Cyclone Dana will remain a severe cyclonic storm but is expected to gradually weaken on Friday as it moves further into Odisha, bringing heavy rains to most areas.

Schools, colleges shut today

In light of the heavy rain and the potential impact of Cyclone Dana in Odisha and West Bengal, schools and other educational institutions were closed on Friday. Additionally, orders have been issued to keep educational institutions closed in some areas of Jharkhand.

On Thursday evening, the Odisha Chief Minister was questioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the actions taken in reaction to Cyclone Dana. In order to manage the storm and its possible effects, PM Modi promised the Odisha government that the Center will fully support and help them.

Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

'Felt humiliated in Bengaluru': Bihar man shares experience of regional bias, viral reddit post sparks debate

Email bomb threats strike three hotels in Tirupati, prompts security response

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-403 October 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Cyclone Dana: Odisha CM lauds 'zero casualty' mission; IMD confirms landfall completed, storm weakens

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024

Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching?

'Felt humiliated in Bengaluru': Bihar man shares experience of regional bias, viral reddit post sparks debate

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

