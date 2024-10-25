Cyclone Dana makes landfall: Heavy rain in Odisha, strong winds uproot trees

Cyclone Dana made landfall in Odisha, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, causing disruptions but no major damage or casualties. Schools and educational institutions were closed in Odisha, West Bengal, and parts of Jharkhand as a precaution.

Cyclone Dana's landfall process started late Thursday and lasted until the early hours of Friday, bringing with it heavy, unrelenting rain to Odisha's Bhadrak region. In several parts of the state, trees were uprooted and numerous roads were obstructed by strong winds and rain. As of 8.30 am today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “The rear sector of the cyclone is entering into land. The landfall process would continue for the next one to two hours.”



Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the post-cyclone situation in Bhubaneswar. There were no reports of any major damage or casualties due to the impact of the cyclone. Cyclone Dana's effects continued to hinder flight operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar and in West Bengal.

The coastal districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, and the adjoining Jagatsinghpur district experienced a sharp rise in wind speed, reaching 100 to 110 kmph, as the landing process got underway in the early hours of Friday. This was followed by very heavy rain.

"The severe cyclonic storm Dana moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and lay center at 0530 hrs IST of today, October 25, over North coastal Odisha," according to a meteorological department report released at about 6 am today.

According to the weather department, Cyclone Dana will remain a severe cyclonic storm but is expected to gradually weaken on Friday as it moves further into Odisha, bringing heavy rains to most areas.

Schools, colleges shut today

In light of the heavy rain and the potential impact of Cyclone Dana in Odisha and West Bengal, schools and other educational institutions were closed on Friday. Additionally, orders have been issued to keep educational institutions closed in some areas of Jharkhand.

On Thursday evening, the Odisha Chief Minister was questioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the actions taken in reaction to Cyclone Dana. In order to manage the storm and its possible effects, PM Modi promised the Odisha government that the Center will fully support and help them.

