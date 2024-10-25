Terror attack near LoC in J&K's Gulmarg: 2 Soldiers, 2 porters killed

Two soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in a terror attack near the Line of Control in Gulmarg, Kashmir. Three soldiers were injured. This incident follows a recent spike in violence, with officials calling for stronger security measures to protect civilians and migrant workers.

Two soldiers and two civilian porters tragically lost their lives in a terror attack near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gulmarg sector of Kashmir on Thursday evening. Additionally, three soldiers were injured in the incident.

The assault occurred just hours after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting in Srinagar to assess the security situation following a series of recent attacks in the region. This meeting was attended by top officials from the Army, police, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies.

Sources indicate that militants targeted an Army vehicle that was part of a convoy near the Nagin post at Bota Pathri, approximately seven kilometres from the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg. Due to its proximity to the LoC, civilian movement in this area is restricted.

According to official reports, the attack happened when terrorists opened fire on a vehicle belonging to the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in the Nagin area of Botapathri near the Gulmarg ski resort. The authorities have cordoned off the area and deployed reinforcements in response to the incident.

The Army's Chinar Corps confirmed that a brief firefight occurred between Indian soldiers and the terrorists in the general area of Butapathri. They stated that further details were being verified.

Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, calling it "very unfortunate" and expressing his condolences to the families of the victims. He emphasized the growing concern over the recent surge in violence in the region and urged for decisive action to enhance security. He tweeted, "The recent wave of attacks in Kashmir is extremely concerning. I strongly condemn this attack and extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I also pray for the quick recovery of the injured."

This attack is the second fierce incident in Jammu and Kashmir in 72 hours. Just three days ago, terrorists killed six construction workers and a doctor at a housing camp for workers building a tunnel. Among those who died were Dr Shahnawaz from Budgam, Kashmir, and Gurmeet Singh from Gurdaspur, Punjab, along with several workers from Bihar.

In a related incident earlier that day, terrorists shot and injured a labourer in the Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district. The injured worker, Pritam Singh from Uttar Pradesh, was quickly taken to safety by security personnel after the shooting.

Political leaders across the board have condemned the recent wave of terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley.

